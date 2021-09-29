EXCLUSIVE: Flowhub Appoints Former Uber Exec Leandre Johns as COO

Flowhub, the leading cannabis retail point-of-sale platform for cannabis dispensaries, announced on Wednesday the appointment of former Uber General Manager Leandre Johns as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Founded in 2015 by Kyle Sherman shortly after the first legal adult-use stores opened in Colorado, Flowhub began creating technology to disrupt antiquated systems and replace them with innovative, modern tools that redefined the cannabis space. Not unlike Uber (NYSE:UBER), which disrupted a long-held bureaucratic system when it upturned the entire transportation sector, Flowhub stepped into the cannabis scene with technology that was previously unheard of.

Hence, a relationship made in heaven. The strategic hire brings key financial and business expertise to Flowhub’s executive team as the company continues to expand alongside the cannabis industry.

As general manager and an early executive at Uber, Johns helped build the ride-sharing app into the powerhouse it is today. In addition, Johns has over 15 years in finance, operations, strategic development and investing within the transportation and technology sectors.

Johns will oversee operations as well as focus on strategic decision-making and team structuring to maximize customer success.

"Flowhub has a real opportunity to lead the way in helping establish a foundation for how cannabis is legally accessed. For that reason, I’m excited to be able to play a role in shaping the future of Flowhub and the overall cannabis tech industry," Johns told Benzinga.

Ultimate Goal? Federal Legalization And Flowhub Is Prepared

With Johns on board, Flowhub will continue to push boundaries with its technology towards federal legalization, which has been Flowhub's main mission from the very beginning.

“Flowhub’s platform is a vehicle for legalization by providing ID checks, transparent transactions, simple compliance automation for business owners, all-the-while while creating a seamless experience for the consumers shopping in stores and online,” Sherman explained.

Johns agreed, adding that he's thrilled to be joining Flowhub at such a crucial moment in the cannabis industry.

“Their retail platform sets the benchmark in the industry, and the team’s passion for their work combined with the company’s innovation is unmatched," Johns said.

Sherman concluded by noting that the pandemic has taught everyone an optimistic yet cautionary lesson.

“Dispensaries were deemed essential, yet here we are in a world where cannabis is still federally illegal,” Sherman said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Photo Courtesy of MATTIO Communications