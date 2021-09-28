fbpx

How To Ditch The Sunday Scaries For Good

byJudy Yee
September 28, 2021 4:13 pm
How To Ditch The Sunday Scaries For Good

As consumers continue realizing the effects of COVID-19 with increased anxiety and stress, it’s no surprise that quality sleep is hard to come by. In fact, according to the BBC, experts agree “Coronasomnia” or “COVID-somnia” is a real phenomenon plaguing people across the globe.

Coupled with work-related anxiety, 80% of professionals say they experience the “Sunday Scaries,” or the apprehension that sets in on Sunday nights with the impending return to work, according to LinkedIn.

That’s why a good night’s sleep is critical – for mental, physical AND financial wellness. In fact, CNBC reported that pre-pandemic, the United States was the global leader in economic losses from bad sleep habits, losing approximately 2.92 percent of its total GDP due to sleep deprivation. That equates to $411B of lost productivity.

While some Americans may lean on over-the-counter sleep aids or alcohol to combat stress each Sunday, it’s important to understand that there are alternatives  – like cannabis. And with people becoming more comfortable experimenting with cannabis as it becomes legal in new states, we are seeing new products in different form factors like beverages and tonics hit the dispensary shelves tailored to people’s specific needs including relaxation and sleep.  One cannabinoid that stands out: CBN. Shown to promote a gentle onset of sedative effects when combined with THC and CBD, CBN can be a healthier alternative to traditional sleep aids for those having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep throughout the night.

Prioritizing a good night’s sleep by trying something new like a CBN-based product, might be just what people need as we all look for new ways to care for ourselves during challenging times.  

 

 

