Mexico: 70% In Favor of Marijuana Legalization, But Boomers Tend To Disagree

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo

A study conducted by the Public Opinion Center of the Universidad del Valle de México (COP-UVM) showed that 70% of Mexicans are in favor of marijuana legalization.

According to Industria 420, the age group between 25 and 35 years old is the one that supports legalization the most. On the other hand, the 55+ age group is the one that disagrees the most.

In addition, when enquired about the advantages of legalization, the majority of the people responded "that the sale of marijuana would be carried out under government regulation" and "tax collection".

Meanwhile, the most indicated disadvantage (80%) is that "there will be an increase in the consumption of marijuana and other drugs".

At the same time, 47% of those surveyed said they were not very informed about cannabis, while 39% said they were.

Regarding cultivation for personal consumption, 65% said they agreed with legalizing it, and in terms of cannabis consumption in private spaces, 66% were in favor.

79% were against consumption on public roads.

The survey polled 726 Mexicans, members of an online panel designed by the COP-UVM taking into account the sociodemographic characteristics of the population.