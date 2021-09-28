fbpx

It Looks Like Aurora Cannabis' Stock Is Reaching Crunch Time

byTyler Bundy
September 28, 2021 5:40 pm
Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) shares are trading higher Tuesday, although the company reported earnings with missed estimates. The company had sales of C$54.8 million, missing the analyst estimate of C$56.4 million.

Aurora Cannabis was up 6.66% at $6.81 at market close Tuesday.

Aurora Cannabis Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be nearing a critical point in what technical traders call a descending triangle pattern.
  • The $6.50 level has been able to hold as support multiple times in the past but recently fell below the level for a short period of time before bouncing back. This support level is pinching between a lower high resistance line. The stock could see a push in either direction in the next few days.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bearish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) saw a jump higher the past couple of days and now sits at 52. This indicates that there is now more buying pressure in the stock than there is selling pressure.

acbdaily9-28-21.jpg

What’s Next For Aurora Cannabis?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock be able to cross back above the $6.50 level and be able to hold above the level for a time. If this happened the stock would break above the pattern resistance and possibly start making a move higher.

Bearish traders are hoping to see the stock drop below the $6.50 support and watch the bearish pattern play out the way its supposed to. Bears are then looking to see the stock hold the $6.50 level hold as resistance and for the stock to be unable to cross above it again. This could indicate that the stock is ready for a further downward push.

Photo by Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash

 

