Contaminated Marijuana Products Sold In Several Michigan Cannabis Dispensaries

byJelena Martinovic
September 28, 2021 12:03 pm
Contaminated Marijuana Products Sold In Several Michigan Cannabis Dispensaries

On Friday, the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued a voluntary product recall for eight batches of cannabis trimmed at the Kalkaska-based cannabis company Glo, Marijuana Business Daily writes.

According to the bulletin from the Michigan regulators, the trimming machine was contaminated with prohibited chemical residues Bifenthrin and Chlorfenapyr.

The following marijuana retailers sold the contaminated products:

  • Mint Cannabis (Kalamazoo)
  • Authentic 231 (Manistee)
  • Fluresh (Grand Rapids)
  • The Woods Cheboygan

All stores that sold these products will display the recall notice on the sales floor, visible to all customers, for a month.

The agency disclosed that packages of bud, pre-packaged buds pre-rolls were all produced from batches of the flower containing the banned residue from insecticide Bifenthrin and pesticide Chlorfenapyr.

Photo: Courtesy of Artem Podrez from Pexels

