Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Terrabis, Cookies, Rose Mary Jane, STIIIZY

Terrabis Launches Drive-Thru Dispensary in Springfield

Cannabis company Terrabis continues to expand in Missouri, as it recently opened a new drive-thru at its Springfield-based dispensary.

The company kicked off cannabis sales earlier this month.

"We've always put a premium on patient care, which is why we've prioritized a drive-thru design for our Springfield dispensary. It allows for pre-orders to be available for pick up, and we see it not just as a model for convenience but as an additional opportunity to respect people's boundaries, especially during COVID," CEO Dan Ambrosino commented.

Terrabis plans to open another retail location in Kansas City next month.

Berner's Cookies Opens Its First US-Based Consumption Lounge On West Coast

Cannabis brand Cookies has recently opened its first-ever U.S. consumption lounge in Coalinga, a city in Fresno County.

The new Cookies dispensary at 144 E. Durian Ave, which features a full line of Cookies' exclusive strain genetics and premium products, the alcohol-free lounge has a custom-made bar, luxury seating for 30 people and a top-of-the-line air filtration system.

The Cookies Coalinga dispensary opened in partnership with the social justice brand EVIDENCE, which is owned and operated by siblings Dan, Casey and Kelly Dalton.

"We grow cannabis in a former prison in Coalinga, so partnering with Cookies to open the very first consumption lounge in Fresno County is a dream come true," Casey Dalton said.

Cookies co-founder, CEO and hip hop artist Berner said he looks forward to taking a break at the dispensary and consumption lounge.

Last week the company announced the launch of its new THC capsules featuring a three-in-one formulation of psilocybin-free functional mushrooms and potent cannabis plant compounds – Caps by Cookies THC Capsules.

Rose Mary Jane Opens Recreational Marijuana Shop In Portland, Maine

Social equity cannabis retailer Rose Mary Jane kicked off sales at its first East coast adult-use retail location earlier this month.

The new store is located at 327 St. John Street in downtown Portland, Maine.

Led by a devoted team of social equity owners, community leaders, justice-impacted advocates and hospitality experts, the new shop is "a community-centric gathering spot and a great place to explore, shop, work, relax, and enjoy," the Portland-based company said in a press release.

"Rose Mary Jane is unapologetically fighting for freedom, women's empowerment, and social equity for all in cannabis, standardizing the industry as a force for good," said Erik Murray, founder of Rose Mary Jane. "Portland, Maine is the ideal destination to serve as our first East coast retail location in what we feel is the most diverse, equitable, and sustainable city on the Eastern seaboard."

New STIIIZY Store Opens In Benicia, California

Cannabis retail brand STIIIZY opened a new store in Benicia on Saturday, September 25.

The new retail location is the 10th Shryne Group store in Northern California and the 14th STIIIZY store in the entire portfolio. In addition, it will create some 40 jobs in the area.

Located at 160 E. N Street, the shop includes a 600 square foot art gallery featuring an exhibition by Arts Benicia Presents.

"STIIIZY Benicia is one of our most exciting new locations, not only because we know we're serving a population where many of our customers reside, but also because of the wonderful partnership we have with Arts Benicia and the city government," Shryne Group CEO Jon Avidor said Friday. "We believe cannabis has the power to bring people together in very positive ways, so we're thrilled that Benicia is allowing us to become part of an already strong local community."

Photo: Courtesy of Thought Catalog on Unsplash