Cannabis Movers & Shakers: MariMed, Medterra, Vertosa, MediaJel

MariMed Welcomes Capital Markets Expert Steve West To Its Team As VP Of Investor Relations

MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX:MRMD), a multi-state cannabis operator, has tapped Steve West to serve as vice president of investor relations.

West, who was recognized by Institutional Investors magazine as "Best Investor Relations Professional" and for leading the "Best Investor Relations Program," has nearly two decades of capital markets experience, having worked as an investor relations professional and sell-side analyst.

Previously West led investor relations at industry-leading companies, including cannabis and hemp products company Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT), cannabis multi-state operator Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE:ACRG) (OTC:ACRGF), Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) and Panera Bread Company.

Prior to that, West honed his investment skills during the ten years he spent working as a sell-side analyst, primarily covering restaurants at ITG, Stifel Nicolaus and A.G. Edwards. Earlier in his career, he served as a finance director for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

"Steve has extensive experience with U.S. cannabis operators and retail stalwarts," Bob Fireman, MariMed's CEO and president said Monday. "He has the perfect skill set to convey the MariMed success story to institutions and investors looking for the next up and coming public cannabis MSO."

Gregory Reeder Succeeds Jay Hartenbach As Medterra CEO

CBD brand Medterra confirmed Monday that Gregory Reeder agreed to serve as its new chief executive officer, replacing Jay Hartenbach, who will maintain responsibilities as chairman of the company's board, while assuming a new position as chief innovation officer.

Before joining the Irvine, California-based company in February as managing director of Medterra International, Reeder headed Pfizer Inc's (NYSE:PFE) $1.8 billion Global Wellness business and served as general manager of Pfizer Canada Consumer Healthcare and country manager of Pfizer Romania.

"Throughout his career, Greg has found continual success in accelerating the growth of both well recognized and newer brands," Hartenbach commented. "That experience is going to be critical to our efforts to expand as a company."

Vertosa Names Professor David Julian McClements As Founding Member Of Vertosa Science Advisory Board

Cannabis company Vertosa, a science-first cannabis company that produces ingredients for infused products, disclosed Monday that it has appointed Professor David Julian McClements as a founding member of the Vertosa Science Advisory Board.

McClements brings years of experience in food and agriculture science. He holds 12 patents and has published over 1,100 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals.

McClements is a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

"Prof. McClements is a true pioneer in the food emulsion space, and his research has influenced a generation of surface chemists, including my own Ph.D. study," said Dr. Harold Han, founder and chief science officer of the Oakland, California-based company. "Prof. McClements shares the same ethos of Vertosa: curious, fun, and educational," Han added.

MediaJel Appoints New C-Level Executive Team

Cannabis advertising and marketing company MediaJel announced Monday the appointment of its C-level executive team on the heels of merging with SEO and digital advertising agency, Foottraffik.

The following experts were tapped to help the Walnut Creek, California-based company to continue delivering innovative SaaS solutions and game-changing marketing technology services for cannabis and regulated industries:

Sadie Reyes will lead the management of all corporate functions, including day-to-day business operations at the company as its new president.

will lead the management of all corporate functions, including day-to-day business operations at the company as its Chris Andrews will oversee the development of technology roadmaps, software products, and data solutions as the new chief data officer.

will oversee the development of technology roadmaps, software products, and data solutions as the As a chief revenue officer, Eduardo Silva will be responsible for revenue generation via client acquisition, services expansion, and retention.

will be responsible for revenue generation via client acquisition, services expansion, and retention. As the new chief evangelist, Guillermo Bravo will manage client, partner and technologist relationships and develop business community opportunities.

will manage client, partner and technologist relationships and develop business community opportunities. Scott Smith, who opted to serve as chief growth officer, will work on accelerating organic growth via marketing strategy, demand generation programming and brand management.

Photo: Courtesy of Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash