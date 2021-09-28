Black CannaCon Announces Wanda James As Keynote Speaker And Weedmaps As Lead Sponsor

Black CannaBusiness Magazine announced that Wanda James, one of the most widely respected leaders in the cannabis industry, will be the keynote speaker at the second annual Black CannaConference & Expo ("Black CannaCon"), the only B2B conference for Black professionals in the cannabis industry. Weedmaps will be a lead sponsor.

Networking Opportunities

Black CannaCon is the largest gathering of Black canna-businesses in a conference setting on the Southern Gulf Coast.

The event will offer education and networking opportunities for established as well as up-and-coming cannabis businesses.

"We're thrilled to partner with Weedmaps, a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, to ensure a best-in-class experience for attendees," said Kristi Price, founder and CEO of KRMA Media, Inc, the parent company of Black CannaBusiness Magazine, in a press release.

Cedric Haynes, director of public policy and partnerships at Weedmaps

concurred.

"To reach its full promise, and to be the success we know it can be, the legal cannabis industry -both here in the United States and around the world- must include the investment, participation, and leadership of our community," Haynes said.

"The Black CannaConference & Expo helps make that happen. The networking and education opportunities that Black CannaCon will provide are important, as are the professional and personal benefits for everyone who participates. Weedmaps is proud to be part of it."

Wanda James Keynote Speaker

Wanda James, founder, and CEO of Simply Pure Dispensary, and her husband Scott Durrah are the first African Americans in the U.S. to own a legally licensed dispensary, cultivation facility and edibles company.

Black CannaCon will be hosted at the recently renovated, state-of-the-art Ernest M. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on November 18 – 20, 2021. Proceeds from each ticket purchase will benefit the Cannabis Impact Fund.