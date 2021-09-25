Gateway Proven Strategies Acquires Global Cannabis Network Collective: Deal Will Advance Global Cannabis Industry

The global consortium Gateway Proven Strategies (GPS) announced recently that it has acquired the Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC), an elite network for cannabis executives involved in building and transforming the international cannabis trade.

The agreement brings Chris Day and Jillian Reddish, co-founders of GCNC, into ownership and executive positions at GPS, though they announced plans to continue to operate GCNC on a day-to-day basis. GPS is a global strategy consulting firm that specializes in cannabis, hemp and emerging markets.

"This is a true merging of the minds. We have great respect for GCNC's achievements joining global companies to expand the international supply chain. This acquisition is a natural fit initiating the next phase for GPS," said Bob Hoban, GPS founder and chairman. "It accelerates our goal of being the most trusted firm focused on helping companies navigate global markets and supporting ethically-minded entities in expanding the cannabis marketplace,"

In addition to joining the GPS's board, Day and Reddish will assume the titles of chief marketing officer and senior VP of communications, respectively.

"The GCNC is known for a culture of C-Suite members who understand the value in knowledge share across sectors and cultures. That understanding is also an essential ingredient in the collaborative client relationships that GPS is known for. By expanding this ecosystem of cannabis leaders, everybody wins," Day said.

"The GCNC will continue to operate as it has but this acquisition provides more support and depth of expertise to serve the goals of GCNC members worldwide."

New Opportunities

The acquisition is expected to open new pathways for GPS Global to support the development of cannabis as an economic accelerator, by working with companies large and small as well as capital fund managers and governments around the world to minimize risk and responsibly maximize return.

GPS already operates 10 global offices with governments and businesses advised in 38 countries.

"This industry needs a paradigm shift that better aligns multinational operators, legislators and researchers with the needs of patients, consumers and economies," Reddish said. "I am confident that the pool of creative minds in the GPS family are up to the challenge of navigating the global cannabis industry towards becoming the transformative economic driver we all need it to be."