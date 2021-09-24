fbpx

QQQ
-1.81
374.79
-0.49%
BTC/USD
-1814.54
41774.99
-4.16%
DIA
-0.49
348.05
-0.14%
SPY
-0.66
443.84
-0.15%
TLT
-1.11
149.47
-0.75%
GLD
+ 0.27
163.24
+ 0.17%

Cannabis Dispensary Franchisor Unity Rd. Signs Agreements For NJ & VA, Expands In Northeast

byJelena Martinovic
September 24, 2021 11:35 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Dispensary Franchisor Unity Rd. Signs Agreements For NJ & VA, Expands In Northeast

Item 9 Labs Corp.'s (OTCQX:INLB) cannabis dispensary franchise Unity Rd. announced Friday the signing of its newest agreements for New Jersey and Virginia.

Based in Edison, New Jersey, the company also revealed its continued expansion across the Northeast region.

The brand's strategy includes both helping interested entrepreneurs enter the complex industry while also partnering with existing dispensary owners via its Local Alliance Program.

In New Jersey, Unity Rd. inked an agreement with Dish Patel and his business partner in anticipation of legislation to clear them for development.

Laurin Wallace, along with two business partners, signed on recently to bring a Unity Rd. shop to the Old Dominion state.

In addition, the cannabis dispensary franchisor also supported their Maine group in securing a lease and is now working with them on applying for a dispensary license.

According to the company's update, this group initially looked to Unity Rd. in Massachusetts. However, to enter into the burgeoning industry sooner, the group will debut in Maine where 

recreational marijuana sales were launched last October.

In May, Unity Rd. disclosed it has inked an agreement as well as expansion plans for the state of Michigan, ahead of opening its first franchise shop in Boulder, Colorado, in July.

"The Northeast has been on our radar for quite some time, making the announcement of these agreements that much sweeter," Justin Livingston, Unity Rd. 's VP of franchise development, said. "As part of the Unity Rd. network, our partners can operate their dispensaries more efficiently – resulting in more time to focus on growing the business rather than managing it."

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Retail Sales Markets

Related Articles

Dispensary Roundup: COOKIES, High Tide, Unity Rd., Deep Six, Highway Horticulture, Planet 13, Native Nations, Cannabis Outlet, Skooma Each Open Stores Ahead Of July 4 Weekend

Dispensary Roundup: COOKIES, High Tide, Unity Rd., Deep Six, Highway Horticulture, Planet 13, Native Nations, Cannabis Outlet, Skooma Each Open Stores Ahead Of July 4 Weekend

COOKIES Cuts The Ribbon On Its First-Ever 'Superstore' In Santa Ana, California Cannabis brand COOKIES, founded by Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., AKA Berner, inaugurated its first-ever superstore in Santa Ana, California. The 11,000-square-foot shop, which opened last Saturday, is located at 1821 Newport Circle. read more
Item 9 Closes Merger With ONE Cannabis Group, Expands Distribution Through Unity Rd.

Item 9 Closes Merger With ONE Cannabis Group, Expands Distribution Through Unity Rd.

Cannabis company Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) has merged with ONE Cannabis Group (OCG), the parent company of cannabis dispensary franchise Unity Rd. read more
Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Cannabis Dispensary Franchise Expands Footprint In North East

Item 9 Labs Corp.'s Cannabis Dispensary Franchise Expands Footprint In North East

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator, announced on Wednesday the continued development of its cannabis dispensary franchise brand, Unity Rd., across the Northeastern United States. read more

Unity Rd., 100% Locally-Owned and Operated Dispensary Franchise, Strategically Positions Item 9 Labs Corp. for National Scale

In March 2021, Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX: INLB) entered a unique position to capitalize on opportunities in a rapidly evolving U.S. regulatory environment. read more