Cannabis Dispensary Franchisor Unity Rd. Signs Agreements For NJ & VA, Expands In Northeast

Item 9 Labs Corp.'s (OTCQX:INLB) cannabis dispensary franchise Unity Rd. announced Friday the signing of its newest agreements for New Jersey and Virginia.

Based in Edison, New Jersey, the company also revealed its continued expansion across the Northeast region.

The brand's strategy includes both helping interested entrepreneurs enter the complex industry while also partnering with existing dispensary owners via its Local Alliance Program.

In New Jersey, Unity Rd. inked an agreement with Dish Patel and his business partner in anticipation of legislation to clear them for development.

Laurin Wallace, along with two business partners, signed on recently to bring a Unity Rd. shop to the Old Dominion state.

In addition, the cannabis dispensary franchisor also supported their Maine group in securing a lease and is now working with them on applying for a dispensary license.

According to the company's update, this group initially looked to Unity Rd. in Massachusetts. However, to enter into the burgeoning industry sooner, the group will debut in Maine where

recreational marijuana sales were launched last October.

In May, Unity Rd. disclosed it has inked an agreement as well as expansion plans for the state of Michigan, ahead of opening its first franchise shop in Boulder, Colorado, in July.

"The Northeast has been on our radar for quite some time, making the announcement of these agreements that much sweeter," Justin Livingston, Unity Rd. 's VP of franchise development, said. "As part of the Unity Rd. network, our partners can operate their dispensaries more efficiently – resulting in more time to focus on growing the business rather than managing it."

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash