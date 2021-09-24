fbpx

Berner's Cannabis Brand 'Cookies' Rolls Out Capsules Combining Non-Psychedelic Mushrooms & THC

byJelena Martinovic
September 24, 2021 8:49 am
Berner’s famed cannabis brand Cookies announced Thursday the launch of its new THC capsules featuring a three-in-one formulation of psilocybin-free functional mushrooms and potent cannabis plant compounds.

Caps by Cookies THC Capsules are formulated alongside industry leaders with Jeff Chilton of mushroom extract brand Nammex supplying medicinal mushrooms. The product is encapsulated by Tony Verzuna, the innovative licensed manufacturer from Blue River, to harness the entourage effect.

The new THC capsules are “the obvious next step in building out our Caps lineup,” said Berner, Cookies founder, CEO and hip hop artist.

In January, the company initially expanded its line to include non-psychoactive mushroom formulations by rolling out a capsule line dubbed Caps, a three-in-one item that combines mushrooms with cannabinoids and terpenes.

“We are always looking to elevate consumers’ well-being in new ways and focus on dropping innovative products,” Berner explained. “The natural health properties of mushrooms and cannabis have been known for thousands of years, and they play off each other perfectly. I hope this new line provides Cookies’ customers another wellness option as it does for me.”

Clarity is a mushroom and THC daytime formulation that combines the powers of Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps mushrooms with THC, cannabis-derived terpenes, and all-natural guarana.

Bed Head is a mushroom and THC night-time formulation featuring a five-in-one mushroom blend of Chaga, Maitake, Reishi, Shiitake and Turkey Tail with a measured dose of THC, CBN, cannabis-derived terpenes and all-natural valerian root.

The new products are available at all Cookies and Lemonnade locations in California.

Photo: Courtesy of RUSLAN BOGDANOV on Unsplash

