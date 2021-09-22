fbpx

New York's Cannabis Control Board Now Complete: Gov. Hochul Appoints Two New Regulators

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
September 22, 2021 6:10 pm
New York's Cannabis Control Board Now Complete: Gov. Hochul Appoints Two New Regulators

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Wednesday her final two appointees to regulate the state’s adult-use marijuana market.  

The newly named regulators, Reuben McDaniel III and Jessica García, do not require confirmation by lawmakers, reported Marijuana Moment.

"New York's cannabis industry has stalled for far too long – I am making important appointments to set the Office of Cannabis Management up for success so they can hit the ground running," Gov. Hochul said on Wednesday in a statement. 

Gov. Hochul added: "I am confident Mr. McDaniel and Ms. Garcia will serve the board with professionalism and experience as we lead our state forward in this new industry."

New Members With Plenty Of Experience

Reuben R. McDaniel, III is the president and CEO of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), which is a public-benefit corporation that provides financing and services for nonprofits and for other New York State-related institutions.

Jessica García is assistant to the president of the Retail, Wholesale Department Store Union, UFCW, a national labor union representing workers along the food supply chain, as well as workers in non-food retail and healthcare.

Earlier Appointments

On September 1, Governor Hochul appointed former Brooklyn assembly member Tremaine Wright, as chairperson for the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) and Christopher Alexander as executive director of the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

Under New York’s legalization law, the independent OCM within the New York State Liquor Authority was established and will be responsible for regulating the recreational cannabis market as well as the existing medical marijuana and hemp programs. The OCM, in turn, will be overseen by the Cannabis Control Board.

