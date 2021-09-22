fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.42
362.73
+ 0.93%
BTC/USD
+ 562.14
43577.76
+ 1.31%
DIA
+ 3.35
335.76
+ 0.99%
SPY
+ 4.25
429.38
+ 0.98%
TLT
+ 0.90
149.99
+ 0.6%
GLD
-0.65
166.69
-0.39%

Green Thumb Industries Joins Cann To Deliver The Fun Without The Extreme High...Or The Hangover

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
September 22, 2021 5:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Green Thumb Industries Joins Cann To Deliver The Fun Without The Extreme High...Or The Hangover

In a recent article, Cann co-founder Jake Bullock spoke with New Cannabis Ventures (NCV) about how Cann’s products are formulated and how he sees the beverages category growing.

For starters, Cann has expanded significantly over the past year and a half; it now has 35 full-time employees across multiple states and has attracted celebrity investors like Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as investors like Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF).

Thus far, the company has raised more than $30 million, primarily in equity capital, according to Bullock.

Green Thumb Industries (GTI) partnered with Cann to expand nationally this past March.

"The cannabis beverage category is poised for growth. Consumers are increasingly entering the market seeking alternatives to alcohol with familiar consumption experiences," Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler said at that time.

"There are a lot of people who want to incorporate cannabis into their lives recreationally without the fear of getting too high," added Cann co-founder Luke Anderson.

However, Anderson recognizes that “the beverages category has not taken off as quickly as expected” and points out that “logistics are an important part of the reason for the slower uptake.”

California is looking good: As the company’s largest market, Bullock sees the opportunity to enter parts of the state that are just now open to allowing dispensary licensing. The company will also continue to explore product innovation and add new markets to its footprint.

Cann Is Targeting a Particular Type of Consumer

The company entered the Illinois market in April through a partnership with GTI, which now manufactures and distributes Cann’s beverages in the state.

Cann is targeting a particular type of consumer whom Bullock refers to as a “healthy hedonist.” 

He explained: “This type of consumer is social and probably drinks alcohol in a social setting but thinks about their health and what they consume This type of consumer may never smoke cannabis and worry about controlling the experience of eating an edible.”

At the moment, Cann is preparing for the holiday season, when the demand for social beverages increases. The company will also be investing in its current platform to grow its brand and move the beverages category forward, noted NCV.

GTI An Excellent Investment Partner

GTI, which reported its financial results for the second quarter on June 30, had revenue growth of 85.4%YoY, to $221.9 million.

Also in June, the Company acquired Liberty Compassion, Inc., a Massachusetts-based medical cannabis cultivator and retailer.

The acquisition adds cultivation and production capacity to the GTI's existing Massachusetts operations, which can only be positive for Cann.

As the owners of Rise dispensaries, GTI provides a great outlet for Cann's beverages where they are now sold at Rise in Illinois.

Bullock said he's hoping to see the relationship grow and expand to more of GTI’s markets.

Image by Ilona Szentivanyi

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap Small Business Markets

Related Articles

Celebrity-Backed Beverage Brand Cann Unveils Reserve Flavor And Teams Up With Sundae School To Support AAPI Community

Celebrity-Backed Beverage Brand Cann Unveils Reserve Flavor And Teams Up With Sundae School To Support AAPI Community

Cannabis beverage maker Cann announced yet another partnership and product launch just a month following the introduction of Passion Peach Maté, a first-of-its-kind caffeinated cannabis beverage designed in co read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Harvest Health Expands In Florida Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve, GTI, Perfect Union Each Open Stores

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Harvest Health Expands In Florida Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve, GTI, Perfect Union Each Open Stores

Harvest Health & Recreation Opens 12th Store In Florida Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) is opening a new medical dispensary in Florida. read more
Green Thumb To Open Cannabis Production Facility On Former Federal Prison Site in New York State

Green Thumb To Open Cannabis Production Facility On Former Federal Prison Site in New York State

One of the nation’s leading cannabis operators, Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX: GTBIF)(OTCQB: GTII), will be building a modern cannabis campus on the sit read more
GTI Buys GreenStar Herbals And Obtains The Maximum Number Of Retail Stores In Massachusetts

GTI Buys GreenStar Herbals And Obtains The Maximum Number Of Retail Stores In Massachusetts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) reported Wednesday that it has acquired GreenStar Herbals, Inc., which owns and operates two adult-use retail locations in Massachusetts. The acquisition includes a third retail location, set to open in 2021 nea read more