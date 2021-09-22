Flora Growth Corp. Makes Early Leap Into Expected Opening Of Cannabis Trade In Panama

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), a cannabis company with low-cost cultivation and global distribution, recently reached a non-binding LOI with Panamanian importer and distributor Robust Farms Inc. to supply products from its portfolio

(NASDAQ:FLGC), a cannabis company with low-cost cultivation and global distribution, recently reached a non-binding LOI with Panamanian importer and distributor Robust Farms Inc. to supply products from its portfolio Panama is a country on the verge of opening to medical marijuana sales and the first in Central America to open a regulated market following legislation approved without a dissenting vote by the National Assembly

Flora Growth maintains a large licensed outdoor operation in Colombia, from which it cultivates cannabis that will be used in a variety of branded products

Flora Growth has been increasing its international outlets, including an agreement with Hoshi International Inc. expected to open up numerous opportunities in the European Union

On the heels of news that Panama’s National Assembly congress passed legislation legalizing medical marijuana (https://cnw.fm/3NzQt), internationally focused cannabis cultivator and brand builder Flora Growth is generating excitement through the establishment of a non-binding LOI with Panamanian importer and distributor Robust Farms Inc. to supply its premium cannabidiol (“CBD”)-derivative products.

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo is expected to sign the legislation despite a veto campaign from the conservative political opposition, which will make Panama the first Central American nation to…

