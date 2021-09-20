fbpx

Bearish Wave Pushes Marijuana Stocks Down

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 20, 2021 5:07 pm
GAINERS:

  • Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 5.84% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $66.8M.
  • Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 4.75% at $0.64 with an estimated market cap of $141.3M.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed up 2.19% at $145.5 with an estimated market cap of $8.1B.

LOSERS:

  • Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 13.98% at $0.24 with an estimated market cap of $60.9M.
  • Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed down 12.15% at $0.57 with an estimated market cap of $95.5M.
  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 11.85% at $12.79 with an estimated market cap of $134.5M.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 10.43% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $82.9M.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 10.23% at $6.72 with an estimated market cap of $468.4M.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 8.09% at $13.52 with an estimated market cap of $5.3B.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 7.72% at $11.23 with an estimated market cap of $5.0B.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 7.54% at $6.13 with an estimated market cap of $1.2B.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 7.35% at $1.89 with an estimated market cap of $522.7M.
  • C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 7.17% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $81.3M.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 7.04% at $7.68 with an estimated market cap of $789.4M.
  • Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 6.93% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $114.6M.
  • Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 6.46% at $0.7 with an estimated market cap of $78.6M.
  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed down 6.46% at $24.6 with an estimated market cap of $3.1B.
  • Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 6.36% at $2.79 with an estimated market cap of $1.2B.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 6.3% at $8.18 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.
  • 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 5.92% at $2.86 with an estimated market cap of $465.4M.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed down 5.9% at $3.19 with an estimated market cap of $49.1M.
  • 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down 5.83% at $0.97 with an estimated market cap of $574.8M.
  • MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 5.73% at $0.93 with an estimated market cap of $307.2M.
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 5.7% at $1.49 with an estimated market cap of $137.4M.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 5.68% at $0.68 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 5.56% at $0.83 with an estimated market cap of $146.3M.
  • Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed down 5.49% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $45.9M.
  • SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 5.34% at $2.66 with an estimated market cap of $141.6M.
  • Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed down 5.15% at $2.76 with an estimated market cap of $36.8M.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 5.13% at $2.59 with an estimated market cap of $196.2M.
  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 5.02% at $7.75 with an estimated market cap of $44.2M.
  • EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 4.93% at $0.78 with an estimated market cap of $86.5M.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 4.93% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $71.4M.
  • iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed down 4.3% at $0.39 with an estimated market cap of $67.0M.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 4.27% at $5.72 with an estimated market cap of $2.1B.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 4.1% at $8.43 with an estimated market cap of $721.3M.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 3.65% at $25.5 with an estimated market cap of $5.7B.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 3.33% at $2.32 with an estimated market cap of $693.2M.
  • TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed down 3.32% at $6.98 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 3.04% at $26.15 with an estimated market cap of $1.6B.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.01% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $79.8M.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed down 2.95% at $0.3 with an estimated market cap of $185.2M.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down 2.66% at $11.15 with an estimated market cap of $6.8B.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed down 2.22% at $192.35 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.

