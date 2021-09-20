CBD Science Group To Raise $2.7M Via EIS Approved Series A Funding Round

CBD Science Group PLC is poised to raise funds via an EIS Approved Series A funding round on the Crowd for Angels platform.

The Series A Funding is a raise of £2 million ($2.75 million) at £0.50 per share on a £12.8 million pre-funding market valuation.

The London-based company develops cannabis-based treatments for cancer pain, recently received an endorsement from the National Cancer Research Institute of the UK.

CBD Science is pending regulatory approval of cannabis-based prescription drugs through a Real World Evidence, peer-reviewed clinical trial, which the National Cancer Research Institute has endorsed.

The development will help patients around the world to treat and manage cancer pain.

"Investments through this crowdfund will contribute to further R&D, ongoing clinical trial facilitation, working capital, and production/supply chain," Dr. Michael Raymont, CBD Science's CEO said Monday. "The company has consolidated partnerships with a number of leading oncology research centers across the UK and intends to initiate patient enrollment in Q1 of 2022."

Photo: Courtesy of Tara Winstead from Pexels