Startup Offers Cannabis Companies Pre-Designed, Child Resistant Packaging

byJavier Hasse
September 20, 2021 12:12 pm
Packwolves, a newly launched cannabis packaging platform, intends to help companies quickly deploy products with pre-designed, child-resistant packaging.

The Southern California-based startup is powered by a team of designers that also develops custom packaging and brand-aligned concepts, in addition to off-the-shelf offerings. 

Packwolves is launching its new platform by unveiling a custom collaboration with Mohave Cannabis Co. The collaboration features a unique glass package inspired by the look and feel of fine spirit bottles with a unique “twist and seal” feature that preserves cannabis longer. 

“Packaging is an essential piece of every product, especially cannabis. This first-of-its kind platform connects entrepreneurs with packaging they can be proud of, and helps them launch brands with elevated design. Working with Mohave has given us the opportunity to show-off our team's capabilities and introduce the cannabis industry to the kind of packaging that's possible,” said Tom Vickers, co-founder of Packwolves. 

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets