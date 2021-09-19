[Watch] LEGAL, Ep. III: Cannabis And Living Soil With Juan Tambolini Of Uruguay's Tambo Farms

The third episode of LEGAL, El Planteo's documentary web series hosted by Facu Santo Remedio, dropped this week.

In this episode we’ll meet Juan Tambolini, a cannabis grower who found his way of contributing to cannabis culture in living soil.

You can watch Legal | 1X03: Juan Tambolini | Facu Santo Remedio feat. El Planteo on YouTube

Chapter III: Juan Tambolini

“He is a passionate being, full of love and full of wisdom. He is a being who comes to bring us beautiful things. This living soil is his flag,” Silvana, his partner and companion, says.

Strictly speaking, living soil is defined by a community of microbes that work together to break down organic matter, which, in turn, provides valuable nutrition to plants.

“The cannabis plant is autotrophic, it produces its own food using microbes in the soil. Instead of being against nature, we ally ourselves with her and reap all the power of the soil ecosystem ,” explains Juan.

In the episode, Tambolini recounts that he started growing on his balcony before marijuana was legalized in Uruguay. Over time and with regulatory advances, he expanded to consolidate with Tambo Farms, his venture.

In the words of LEGAL’s host, Facu Santo Remedio, Tambo Farms is a place where “all kinds of living beings coexist in perfect harmony.” But it is also much, much more: with Tambo, Juan shares valuable data with the cannabis community and sells bio inputs for living soil.

“Sharing scientific knowledge with a social and cultural movement, such as cannabis culture, seems to me to be something super interesting to work with on a day-to-day basis.” Thus, thanks to his solidarity and his altruism, the grower garnered a community of almost 20K followers on Instagram.

Meanwhile, he highlights the importance of knowing that the health of the soil depends on the knowledge of each one and, likewise, on having information. A breaking point is reached when “you realize that what you were putting in your mouth was poison.”

In addition, the protagonist of episode III of LEGAL talks about his relationship with the plant: “Marijuana is everything, it's my world. Also the world of microbes, the whole environment where cannabis is planted: there is life around that ecosystem. I am passionate about studying it and learning that. Learning how to optimize it and communicate it to others, I am passionate about it. For me, cannabis is relief, it is culture, it is communication, it defines me as a person.”

Finally, Juan Tambolini closes with a request: that the development of knowledge be allowed and that local producers be endorsed, since they are the ones who face the real demand that ordinary people have.