Cannaware Society To Host 'Take Action Workshop' On September 19, 2021

Cannaware Society, in collaboration with Not Enough Studio, Mannada, Brooklyn Defender Services, Immigrant Defense Project, Rebel Minded Media, Women of Color in Cannabis, and the Cannabis Education Advocacy Symposium and Expo, will host its “Take Action Workshop” on September 19, 2021. This event, aimed at formerly incarcerated individuals with cannabis-related convictions, will offer legal and wrap-around resources, education about the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA), and opportunities for participants to remedy the harms caused by their convictions

Fighting against the harms created by the war on drugs and addressing the challenges faced by formerly incarcerated people are a vital part of Cannaware Society’s core values. Under the MRTA, many individuals with cannabis-related convictions will have their convictions automatically expunged. This new law is expansive and will serve as the blueprint for the legalized cannabis industry. However, there is a pressing need to disseminate information about expungement and other aspects of the MRTA to those most impacted.

New York’s current sealing and expungement laws are underutilized. Many New Yorkers are eligible but unaware they can expunge their records. Cannaware Society seeks to bridge this gap by providing much-needed information about the MRTA and expungement laws, connecting participants with legal services and wrap-around services, and offering career services for those looking to enter the cannabis industry. Participants will have access to:

Legal Information Station – Cannaware Society will educate individuals on the new automatic expungement law and provide instruction on accessing their criminal records and court documents. They will also offer resources for those with a cannabis-related conviction who are not eligible for automatic expungement and those with a non-cannabis-related offense.

Employment services – Women of Color in Cannabis will provide participants access to WOCC CannaCareer Resources Library and their live monthly modules. They will also offer the opportunity to sign up for "Office Hours" sessions, which will help participants update their resumes for Cannabis specific job placement.

Resource Table – Participants will have access to an assortment of resources including housing services, re-entry services, employment services, food services, health services cannabis legalization information, voter information, childcare, elder services, and immigration services.

This workshop is one event in a series dedicated to restoring the lives of people who have been the victims of the decades-long war on drugs.

About Cannaware Society

Cannaware Society seeks to educate and raise awareness about the many benefits of cannabis while bridging the gap between the culture's community and the industry. Cannaware Society provides information and curates unique social experiences as well as educational events for the cannabis community to network, learn, and grow. Our mission is to cultivate a diverse community of advocates, patients, entrepreneurs, professionals, and enthusiasts, as we work to raise the public's level of consciousness and reshape the industry around cannabis.