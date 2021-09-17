fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
378.31
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-455.91
47281.91
-0.96%
DIA
-0.02
348.20
-0.01%
SPY
-0.07
447.24
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.89
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
164.01
+ 0.01%

Greenlane Merger with KushCo Poised to Upend the Ancillary Cannabis Market

byMark Gilman
September 17, 2021 7:23 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Greenlane Merger with KushCo Poised to Upend the Ancillary Cannabis Market

As demand for legal cannabis continues to grow exponentially, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) and KushCo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) have completed a merger that will vastly affect the ancillary cannabis marketplace by creating a new combined market leader.  

The new company, which operates as Greenlane, brings together two of the cannabis industry’s leading pioneers with more than 26 years of combined operating history. 

“As we turn the page to an exciting new chapter as Greenlane, I am more confident than ever in our ability to build the industry’s leading ancillary cannabis company by leveraging our size, scale, strategy, and talent to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead,” Greenlane CEO Nick Kovacevich said in a recent press release. “The substantial progress both companies have made in our combined 26 years of history positions us at the forefront of a rapidly evolving landscape.”

The deal allows the two companies to offer its combined product lines to a diverse and robust group of customers, including leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, brands, and top smoke shops in the U.S., along with millions of consumers worldwide. 

The merger is expected to deliver many synergies and financial benefits for Greenlane, including: 

  • The establishment of Greenlane as a leading ancillary cannabis company delivering increased value to customers across its supply chain.
     
  • An expected $15 million to $20 million of annual run-rate cost synergies within 24 months, which includes reduced operating expenses and an optimized nationwide distribution network.
     
  • A robust suite of proprietary brands and exclusive 3rd-party brand offerings, which enables significant cross-selling between the two companies’ respective customer bases. Greenlane can now offer its customers a highly diversified and complementary product offering.
     
  • A unique value proposition driving innovation as well as premier product design and development. Greenlane now has more than 200 intellectual property articles and will continue to build an innovative pipeline across a broad category of product offerings, supported by its professional product development and design team.

Greenlane’s Class A common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol GNLN. KushCo’s common stock ceased trading on the OTCQX effective as of the close of trading on Aug. 31.

For more information, go to www.gnln.com

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

KushCo and Greenlane Kick Off Proxy Solicitation Process and Move One Step Closer Toward Completing Mega-Merger

KushCo and Greenlane Kick Off Proxy Solicitation Process and Move One Step Closer Toward Completing Mega-Merger

In a move that will result in the creation of the leading ancillary cannabis company and house of brands, KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) and Greenlane Holdings, Inc. read more

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown, the Legal Marijuana Industry’s Number One Curated Weekly News Recap. read more
The Week In Cannabis: $2B+ In M&A And Financings, Hexo, Terrascend, Gage, The DEA, NY, Panama And More

The Week In Cannabis: $2B+ In M&A And Financings, Hexo, Terrascend, Gage, The DEA, NY, Panama And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 30, 2021. Contents read more
Greenlane And KushCo Complete Merger Creating Ancillary Cannabis Giant

Greenlane And KushCo Complete Merger Creating Ancillary Cannabis Giant

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (previously OTCQX: KSHB) confirmed Wednesday that it had completed its read more