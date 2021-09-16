engin sciences, Würk Partner To Deliver Integrative Human Resources Solution For The Cannabis Industry

engin sciences, creator of an AI-powered recruitment platform, and Würk, a provider of human capital management software for the cannabis industry, announced Thursday that they have entered into a partnership, creating a fully integrated recruitment, employment and human capital management platform for the regulated cannabis industry.

Through the partnership, Würk’s comprehensive software will be integrated into engin’s proprietary AI-enabled hiring platform, white-labeled for the cannabis industry as FlowerHire X. Together, the companies have deployed to cannabis industry HR leaders a unified solution to handle all aspects of the hiring process, from job posting to onboarding and payment.

Launched in April 2021 and powered by engin, FlowerHire X allows cannabis operators to quickly recruit and identify best-fit candidates for hourly positions. By automating job distribution and assigning a proprietary FitScore to candidates based on both hard and soft skills, assessments, and location, FlowerHire X creates a hiring process that prioritizes candidate experience, time to hire, and employee retention.

“Due to the endless regulations placed on this industry, one-stop HR vendors will not service cannabis businesses, forcing employers to navigate multiple platforms to recruit, hire, onboard, and pay new employees,” said Sloane Barbour, Founder and CEO of engin sciences and Partner at FlowerHire. “The seamless integration of Würk’s technology into the engin platform will allow us to provide leaders with a unified tech and services stack that will help simplify recruiting, onboarding, payroll, and compliance into one fully integrated solution to support the fastest growing industry in the country.”

“The cannabis industry is in a period of hypergrowth, and by streamlining the recruitment, hiring, and onboarding process, we are giving operators the ability to grow at the pace with rising demand,” said Scott Kenyon, CEO of Würk. “This partnership with engin furthers our commitment to create an industry-leading suite of workforce management solutions to the industry, so HR leaders can focus on workforce retention and growth.”

Starting on October 1, 2021, engin and Würk will begin integrating via technology, joint marketing efforts, and collaborative support to create new industry standards for cannabis HR and talent leaders. Through these integration efforts, engin and Würk will help accelerate the maturation of the legal cannabis industry by creating parity with current best-of-breed industry HR standards.