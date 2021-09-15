fbpx

Whats Happening With Cannabis Stocks Today? Cannabis Daily Sept. 15 Sheds Some Light

byAsli Tolon Coskun
September 15, 2021 5:58 pm
Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

 

MidWeek Cannabis Stocks to watch.

On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:

  • Glass House Brands (OTC:GLASF)
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)
  • Grapefruit USA Inc(OTC:GPFT)
  • Lifestance Health Group Inc(NASDAQ:LFST)
  • Fire & Flower Holdings Corp(OTC:FFLWF)
  • Terrascend Corp(OTC:TRSSF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Access All The Cannabis Daily Episodes Here

