Native American Cannabis Alliance, Everscore Creating World's Largest Cannabis Cultivation Source

byMaureen Meehan
September 15, 2021 4:18 pm
The Native American Cannabis Alliance, a joint venture of Tim Houseberg, executive director of Cherokee Nation-based Native Health Matters Foundation, and Everscore announced Wednesday  they have signed three memoranda of understanding with indigenous farmers from the Mohawk Nation, Cheyenne and the Arapaho Tribal Nations.

Everscore, the first direct-to-consumer marketplace for THC and CBD, enables consumers to discover and experience the benefits of cannabis with the guarantee of ingredient transparency owing to its seed-to-shopper data and blockchain platform.

The Agreements: The ground-breaking agreements will oversee the transformation of over 500,000 acres of tribal farmland into cannabis farming that will include agricultural services, the creation of manufacturing campuses to process the cannabis and workforce development, with products to be sold on the Everscore online marketplace.

Everscore's cutting-edge technology will enable NACA to leverage the resources and resourcefulness of Native Americans for all aspects of the industry, from cultivation and processing to logistics and marketing.

“Our people come from a rich heritage of cultivation and the cannabis industry provides an historical opportunity for First Nations to work together to shape the future of the industry and provide sovereignty to our communities,” said Houseberg, who is also the executive director of NACA.

“Through NACA, indigenous farmers will be known worldwide for their quality products by brands and consumers alike.”

By participating in NACA, the first multinational sovereign alliance and largest source of cannabis cultivation capacity in the World, indigenous farmers will become part of a sustainable, competitive and balanced ecosystem that benefits Native American communities, families and future generations while reclaiming their legacy of nurturing the land and providing sustainable profit and opportunities for the entire community.

Everscore Involvement Key: With cannabis expected to become a $100-billion industry in the coming years, Everscore's CEO and founder Jeffrey Sampson said opportunities are not being shared equally.

"Our marketplace uses data to bridge these gaps and unify the ecosystem, providing the necessary demand for indigenous farmers to grow with confidence," Sampson said on the NACA website.

"We use modern technology to bridge the fragmented supply chain and create a more collaborative, sustainable ecosystem while benefitting indigenous communities.”

Nathan Hart, Secretary of Agriculture, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes added, “The core of our agriculture operations is the health of our soils. We believe in a relationship where we take care of the soils, healthy soils produce healthy vegetation which produces healthy products for human consumption.”

Photo: Ryan Stone on Unsplash.

