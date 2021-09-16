Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Harvest Health Expands In Florida Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve, GTI, Perfect Union Each Open Stores

Harvest Health & Recreation Opens 12th Store In Florida Ahead Of Merger With Trulieve

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) is opening a new medical dispensary in Florida.

The new store, located at 10339 San Jose Blvd in Jacksonville, is the company’s twelfth location in the Sunshine State.

The new retail location joins the other company’s shops within the state, situated in Gainesville, Kissimmee, Lehigh Acres, Longwood, North Jacksonville, North Miami Beach, North Port, Olympia Heights, South Miami Beach, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach.

The move comes ahead of the months-long negotiated merger deal between Harvest Health and Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF), which recently hit the milestone of opening its 99th and 100th stores nationwide.

Trulieve announced earlier this year its plans to purchase Harvest Health for approximately $2.1 billion.

GTI Opens Third New Jersey Store In Bloomfield

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), the owner of Rise Dispensaries, revealed Tuesday that it’s opening its third store in New Jersey.

The new dispensary, located at 26-48 Bloomfield Ave. in Bloomfield, is the 65th retail location the Chicago company has launched nationwide.

“We are excited to open Rise Bloomfield, our third store in New Jersey, as we continue to see sweeping acceptance for cannabis throughout the nation and specifically the East Coast,” Ben Kovler, the company’s founder and CEO, disclosed. “Community is at the core of Green Thumb, and with each new store opening, we have the opportunity to make a positive community impact.”

Kovler added that GTI is donating the first-day profits from the store’s sales to the Bloomfield Youth Aid Foundation.

In addition, the company recently said it would be building a modern cannabis campus on the site of a former federal prison in Warwick, New York. The new project will revitalize the community and generate hundreds of jobs.

Perfect Union Opens Store In Napa, California

Last week, California-based cannabis operator Perfect Union launched a new retail storefront in Napa.

The shop is located at 1760 Industrial Way, Suite A, and it marks the company’s eleventh branded dispensary in the Golden State.

The 2,000 square foot retail space is situated in the vicinity of the Bel Aire Shopping Plaza and some of California’s most award-winning vineyards.

“Providing guests compassionate care while investing back into the communities we’re proud to serve drives our mission, culture, and bottom line,” David Spradlin, CEO of Perfect Union said. “Napa is a jewel in California’s crown, and we can’t wait to provide residents and tourists quality cannabis products, consumer education, and one-on-one service in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere they can trust.”

Photo: Courtesy of RODNAE Productions from Pexels