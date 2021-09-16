Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Eden Empire, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Nabis

Eden Empire Welcomes Seasoned Investing Expert Philip van den Berg, Dario Meli Steps Down As Director

Eden Empire Inc. (CSE:EDEN) said Monday that it had tapped Philip van den Berg to serve on its board of directors.

In addition, van den Berg agreed to serve as chairman of the company's Audit Committee.

With more than 35 years of investment banking experience at Deutsche Morgan Grenfell and Olympus Capital Management, van de Berg also worked at several start-up companies in Europe, where he held positions as director and CFO.

Van den Berg, co-founder of Taler Asset Management, is an acting director of Halo Collective (OTC:HCANF) and previously served as executive director for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

"Philip humbly boasts one of the most extensive resumés in the cannabis industry," Gerry Trapasso, Eden CEO said. "We are ecstatic to bring Philip on the board of directors."

The Vancouver-based company also announced Dario Meli's resignation as a director of the company.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Taps Neuropsychiatry Expert Dr. Ilya Reznik As Head of Psychedelic Inspired Medicine

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:CNBX) reported Monday that Dr. Ilya Reznik, MD, a renowned neuropsychiatrist, will join its management team as head of Psychedelic Inspired Medicine.

The appointment is part of the company's strategy to develop new psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address several mental health-related conditions. The appointment comes on the heels of a Psilocybin and Psilocin Research Program launch.

"Dr. Reznik is a world-renowned Neuropsychiatrist with ample experience and accomplishments in his field of specialty, including having conducted research using psychedelic compounds," Eyal Barad, CEO of the Israel-based company said. "I look forward to working with him, and I am certain that he will help drive the company's psychedelic inspired development program forward successfully."

Nabis Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Cannabis wholesale marketplace Nabis announced several team appointments on Tuesday

as well as initiatives to position itself for future growth and to help California retailers and brands of all sizes.

The Oakland-based company said that its co-founder and president, Jun S. Lee, will speak at Hall of Flowers on Sept. 23, sharing his perspective on the industry's trajectory. In addition, Lee was recently tapped as a board member of the California Cannabis Industry Association.

Nabis also disclosed that its head of business development, Brian Dewey, who currently

serves as a board member of the California Distribution Association, has been elected to the Cannabis Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

"Nabis' talented targeted industry talent of executives is a testament to our mission of creating a platform primed for growth in this burgeoning ecosystem," Vince Ning, CEO and co-founder of Nabis commented.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash