Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space — Check Out Movers For September 14, 2021

Jose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 14, 2021 5:44 pm
GAINERS:

  • Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 5.29% at $7.96 with an estimated market cap of $44.1M.
  • Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 3.62% at $0.49 with an estimated market cap of $53.4M.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 2.89% at $1.79 with an estimated market cap of $55.8M.
  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed up 2.87% at $0.16 with an estimated market cap of $24.2M.
  • CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 2.39% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $28.0M.

LOSERS:

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

Posted-In:

Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

