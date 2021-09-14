fbpx

Al Harrington's Viola, CSC Partner On Scholarship, Cannabis Course To Increase Equitable Access To Industry

byJavier Hasse
September 14, 2021 4:58 pm
Al Harrington's Viola, CSC Partner On Scholarship, Cannabis Course To Increase Equitable Access To Industry

Al Harrington’s cannabis company, Viola, has launched the Harrington Institute, a school for cannabis education in partnership with Cleveland School of Cannabis.

The 14-week online program and individual classes will give students an insider’s perspective on cannabis and dispensary operations, cultivation and manufacturing.

“Harrington Institute is something that’s very special for me and something that’s needed. It’s really important to us to provide access for young entrepreneurs and people from our community looking to get into the space,” Al Harrington, CEO of Viola Brands, told Benzinga. “I feel like the cannabis industry isn’t currently representative of all of the talent available, so we wanted to create a platform and program that educates on all verticals within the industry.”

Viola owns cultivation facilities in Colorado, Michigan and Oregon. Through the Institute, the company will provide students access to a network of industry professionals, cutting-edge information and community investment.

The Harrington Institute will also offer the Viola Build Scholarship, a scholarship of up to $3,000 toward tuition for students of color who have been affected by the War on Drugs. Registration opens October 6, 2021 and classes will begin on November 8, 2021.

To apply or find more information, visit harringtoninstitute.com.

