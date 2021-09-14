fbpx

From Cannabis MSO To Drug Development: Goodness Growth Wants To Understand Traditional Psychedelics Use

byNatan Ponieman
September 14, 2021 5:17 pm
Resurgent Biosciences, a subsidiary of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE:GDNS) (OTCQX:GDNSF), is launching a survey study that will look into the varying effects of entheogen and psychedelic experiences for therapeutic, religious and spiritual purposes.

The goal of the company is to understand the naturalistic use of entheogens and other substances typically used for healing in specific cultural and spiritual contexts.

Goodness Growth recently changed its name from Vireo Health in a move to encompass the psychedelics and natural medicine space, expanding beyond its cannabis MSO operations.

A Survey Into Traditional Psychedelics Use

The study’s approach seeks to complement current research into psychedelics, which is often done with synthetic substances (like MDMA, LSD or isolated psilocybin), in a strictly clinical context.

“Lab-based research will always be an essential aspect of our research and development process. However, to create more effective psychedelic-based therapies and services, we believe it is equally important to thoroughly explore the tremendous wealth of experience and wisdom that already exists and is active today based on centuries of both spiritual and therapeutic practices,” said chief medical officer Stephen Dahmer.

The observational pilot survey, which will be done online with one hundred anonymous subjects, has received approval from an independent Institutional Review Board registered with the Office for Human Research Protections at the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the FDA, an Institutional Review Board is an “appropriately constituted group that has been formally designated to review and monitor biomedical research involving human subjects.”

The board has the authority to approve, require modifications or disapprove research. Its aim is to protect the rights and welfare of human research subjects.

The survey will help inform Resurgent on future developments into psychedelic-based therapies by collecting anonymous data from 100 adults who self-report having participated in entheogen therapy centers and retreats during the last five years.
The survey currently is open for participation via this link.

Photo by Vlada Karpovich from Pexels.

