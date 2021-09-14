This AirBnB-Type Company For Weed Lovers Focuses On Cannabis-Friendly Accommodations

Meet HiBnb, a company focused exclusively on cannabis-focused accommodations, adventures and activities in Canada. All of the activities are legal and safe, management assures.

“HiBnb was built to fill the gap in hospitality and leisure activities to service the needs of the growing cannabis industry within a legal framework across Canada and in select US states,” HiBnb founder, Elizabeth Becker told Benzinga. “We’re thrilled at the response we’ve had from both the cannabis community and in the short-term rental industry, people are really excited.”

People can also register as hosts at HiBnb, opening their doors to all cannabis lovers.

With something listed for anyone in the cannabis community, new or old, HiBnb is a great tool for booking your next vacation, excursion or adventure.

