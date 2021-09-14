Free Online Cannabis Industry Training Courses Hosted By Berner's Cookies, WebberWild Fund, Blaze Responsibly

Blaze Responsibly, an organization dedicated to the education of responsible cannabis consumption, business practices, and community outreach for cannabis consumers, entrepreneurs, and investors in New Jersey, announced it is hosting a free virtual two day series on the ins and outs of getting into the cannabis industry. The free virtual event series is October 9-10 from 10 am to 3 pm EST and is powered by the help of Cookies Social Impact and the WebberWild Fund.

“New Jerseyans have to get ahead of the educational curve when it comes to becoming an entrepreneur in the cannabis space,” said Blaze Responsibly founder Chirali Patel. “This event series will give anyone who attends the A, B, Cs of what opportunities are available in New Jersey with a breakdown on how to take advantage of these new opportunities.”

Attendees will gain an overview of all six license categories available, along with a step-by-step breakdown of the application process and more. Insight into ancillary businesses and networking opportunities will provide attendees a comprehensive online experience similar to an in-person conference.

Blaze Responsibly was founded by cannabis attorney, advocate, and entrepreneur, Chirali Patel, who will be teaching the exclusive virtual series. Chirali is the co-chair of the Social Justice & Equity Subcommittee of the New Jersey State Bar Association Cannabis Law Committee and was the South Asian liaison for NJ CAN 2020, the successful "vote yes" campaign for the legalization of adult-use of cannabis.

To register for the event, visit: https://events.zoom.us/ev/AHHLnL2TE6xXzwrcSTawbI2jPt24ZbppvPTFx6kE7dGKQB0a-KjKfsjxPPMKVEHQLYzWqHk?lmt=1631241175000

