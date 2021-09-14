Canopy Growth's Stock Slightly Up On Announcing Launch Of Its First-Ever CBD Vape 'Whisl'

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) is launching its first-ever CBD vape, dubbed 'whisl.'

Designed to deliver the wellness effects of CBD throughout the day and night, the nicotine-free CBD vaporizer is poised to help consumers "dial in to their desired effect – focus, calm, or winding down," the Smiths Falls-based company said Tuesday.

The new CBD vape with an interchangeable pod system offers three uniquely formulated options, including Tune In Pod, Intermission Pod and Fade Out Pod. Each pod contains 200 mg of premium CBD isolate and no THC.

The devices come in two colors, Warm Grey and Deep Blue, with a rechargeable aluminum battery and a host of safety and quality features.

With an MSRP of $39.99 for the starter kit and $19.99 per package, whisl is available on ShopCanopy.com as of Tuesday, Sept. 14, and via an exclusive nationwide retail partnership with Circle K, beginning Oct. 1, in over 3,000 convenience stores.

"At Canopy Growth, we are pioneering the concept of using CBD to help consumers manage their moods at any given time of day," said Andy Lytwynec, vice president of Global Vape Business at Canopy Growth. "With whisl, we want to empower consumers to quickly achieve focus, calmness or prepare for sleep with a modern CBD solution that is fast-acting and can fit seamlessly into anyone's daily routine."

Canopy Growth's Recent Moves

In the meantime, the company's subsidiary STORZ & BICKEL recently unveiled its new limited edition of three new vaporizers, including VOLCANO ONYX, which is the enhanced CRAFTY+

and the first-ever MIGHTY+.

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., another Canopy Growth subsidiary, reported the signing of University of Miami's Division I quarterback D'Eriq King, making him the brand's first collegiate name, image and likeness (NIL) deal as well as the first college football ambassador.

Price Action

Canopy Growth's shares traded 0.13% higher at $15.07 per share at the time of writing, Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Chiara Summer on Unsplash