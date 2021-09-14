Beyond Cannabis: What Other Plants Contain Cannabinoids?

This article was originally published on Goldleaf and appears here with permission.

Do other plants besides cannabis contain cannabinoids?

The question itself may sound odd. Cannabinoids come from the Cannabis sativa plant. Why would other plants contain cannabinoids?

Actually, many plants are packed with cannabinoids, the active chemical compounds responsible for cannabis’ therapeutic effects on the mind and body.

In fact, we’ve identified six different cannabinoid-rich plants. Without further ado, here’s to your health!

Black Truffles

Anandamide, the phytocannabinoid present in these delectable mushrooms, regulates a person’s appetite, memory, mood, and pain perception. This chemical compound also stimulates the production of a feeling of euphoria, and even has anti-cancer properties.

Cacao

Just in case you can’t afford black truffles (and with that luxurious treat’s hefty price tag, we get it), give cacao a try. It has the same cannabinoid present in black truffles—anandamide—and your wallet will thank you.

Echinacea

Did you know that this popular herbal remedy produces chemical compounds that are similar to cannabinoids? The N-alkylamides (NAAs) present in echinacea are cannabinomimetics, or chemicals that act much like cannabinoids and bind to the receptors in the endocannabinoid system. While echinacea doesn’t have any cannabinoids per se, these NAAs do boost your immune system, provide pain relief, and are anti-inflammatory.

Electric Daisy

Otherwise known as Acmella oleracea, electric daisy is a unique Brazilian plant best known for its numbing effect, one that some describe as feeling like you’re being electrocuted. Just like cannabis, electric daisy has N-isobutylamide cannabinoids that bind to the CB2 receptors in a person’s endocannabinoid system. These cannabinoids are excellent for pain relief and fighting inflammation.

Liverwort

This potent plant is jam packed with cannabinoids. Both the New Zealand and Japanese varieties of liverwort possess perrottetinene, which binds with CB1 receptors in the endocannabinoid system. Liverwort is a great treatment for bronchitis and liver, bladder, or gallbladder problems.

Sunflowers

While not all sunflowers produce cannabinoids, helichrysum is a sunflower that has large quantities of phytocannabinoids called amorfrutins. Helichrysum is known for its ability to act as an antidepressant and mood stabilizer, and it also has psychotropic effects. Unfortunately, because of governmental restrictions, helichrysum is nearly impossible to access outside of its native South Africa.

Conclusion

Now that you know which other plants contain phytocannabinoids, are you ready to reduce your medical symptoms and enjoy life more? Then, along with your cannabis, give some of these beneficial plants a try!

