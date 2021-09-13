fbpx

Looking At The Main Cannabis Stocks Movers For Friday Sept. 10

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
September 12, 2021 10:57 pm
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

  • Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 11.33% at $14.24 with an estimated market cap of $149.7M.
  • Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 6.08% at $1.7 with an estimated market cap of $156.8M.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 5.43% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $161.0M.
  • iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed down 5.34% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $61.8M.
  • RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 4.39% at $1.09 with an estimated market cap of $155.3M.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 4.09% at $8.21 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 4.05% at $6.63 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 4.01% at $15.1 with an estimated market cap of $5.9B.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 4% at $2.16 with an estimated market cap of $597.4M.
  • Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 3.79% at $2.79 with an estimated market cap of $1.2B.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.75% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $88.7M.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed down 3.6% at $234.99 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 3.53% at $2.46 with an estimated market cap of $735.0M.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 3.5% at $12.41 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 3.32% at $25.35 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down 3.07% at $11.06 with an estimated market cap of $6.7B.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 2.99% at $29.5 with an estimated market cap of $1.8B.
  • Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 2.88% at $0.17 with an estimated market cap of $24.7M.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 2.51% at $8.55 with an estimated market cap of $731.6M.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 2.26% at $0.9 with an estimated market cap of $158.7M.
  • cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 2.16% at $2.27 with an estimated market cap of $131.2M.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down 2.15% at $151.62 with an estimated market cap of $8.5B.
  • GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 2.11% at $8.83 with an estimated market cap of $908.9M.

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

