Looking At The Main Cannabis Stocks Movers For Friday Sept. 10
GAINERS:
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed up 18.43% at $3.02 with an estimated market cap of $228.8M.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 16.41% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $204.7M.
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 11.58% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $73.4M.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 10.57% at $0.77 with an estimated market cap of $48.7M.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 7.12% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $92.1M.
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 6.55% at $0.66 with an estimated market cap of $110.5M.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 6.5% at $0.38 with an estimated market cap of $71.9M.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 4.23% at $0.31 with an estimated market cap of $135.3M.
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 3.71% at $0.82 with an estimated market cap of $91.5M.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 3.58% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $75.1M.
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed up 3.29% at $0.21 with an estimated market cap of $49.8M.
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 2.04% at $0.38 with an estimated market cap of $127.8M.
LOSERS:
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 11.33% at $14.24 with an estimated market cap of $149.7M.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 6.08% at $1.7 with an estimated market cap of $156.8M.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 5.43% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $161.0M.
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed down 5.34% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $61.8M.
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 4.39% at $1.09 with an estimated market cap of $155.3M.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 4.09% at $8.21 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 4.05% at $6.63 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 4.01% at $15.1 with an estimated market cap of $5.9B.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 4% at $2.16 with an estimated market cap of $597.4M.
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 3.79% at $2.79 with an estimated market cap of $1.2B.
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed down 3.75% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $88.7M.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed down 3.6% at $234.99 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 3.53% at $2.46 with an estimated market cap of $735.0M.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 3.5% at $12.41 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 3.32% at $25.35 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down 3.07% at $11.06 with an estimated market cap of $6.7B.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 2.99% at $29.5 with an estimated market cap of $1.8B.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 2.88% at $0.17 with an estimated market cap of $24.7M.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 2.51% at $8.55 with an estimated market cap of $731.6M.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 2.26% at $0.9 with an estimated market cap of $158.7M.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 2.16% at $2.27 with an estimated market cap of $131.2M.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down 2.15% at $151.62 with an estimated market cap of $8.5B.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed down 2.11% at $8.83 with an estimated market cap of $908.9M.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
