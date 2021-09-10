Nevada Veterinarians Can Use Cannabis To Treat Animals — Cannabis Daily September 10, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

The FDA rejected applications for nearly 950,000 vaping products but said it needs more time to review proposals from Juul. Friday before labor day was the second highest-grossing sales day of 2021 in Cannabis. California bans the sale of Delta 8 THC outside of regulated cannabis channels. Nevada veterinarians can now treat animals with cannabis products starting in October. On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies:

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTC:RWBYF)

(OTC:RWBYF) Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC:TGODF)

(OTC:TGODF) Newlake Capital Partners Inc (OTC:NLCP)

(OTC:NLCP) Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

