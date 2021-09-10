Nevada Veterinarians Will Soon Treat Animals With CBD Products

In the coming weeks, licensed Nevada veterinarians will be able to treat animals with certain CBD products.

Under the new law, which takes effect Oct. 1, veterinarians would be allowed to recommend and administer hemp and cannabidiol products with less than 0.3% THC reported Hemp Industry Daily.

Nevada became the first state to legalize the use of cannabinoids as a veterinary treatment when Governor Steve Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 101, introduced by Steve Yeager, Democratic member of the Nevada Assembly. The bill passed the state Assembly and Senate without opposition.

“I certainly hope that other states follow Nevada’s lead and provide reassurances to licensed veterinarians that they can administer CBD or talk about it with patients without fear of facing disciplinary proceedings,” Yeager said.

While CBD is already sold via veterinary channels across the U.S., veterinarians are not allowed to administer it because these products have not yet received approval for animal use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The ban is a bit controversial seeing that CBD is already allowed to treat human epilepsy, so why not in dogs?

Photo by Javier Hasse