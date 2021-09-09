Cresco Labs, Green Thumb Industries & Curaleaf Holdings Among Top Cannabis Movers For September 9, 2021
GAINERS:
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 40% at $0.7 with an estimated market cap of $44.0M.
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 15.63% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $65.7M.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed up 7.33% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $67.5M.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 6.48% at $7.23 with an estimated market cap of $504.3M.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed up 6.46% at $0.17 with an estimated market cap of $25.5M.
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 5.66% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $30.5M.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 5.32% at $4.55 with an estimated market cap of $187.7M.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 5.25% at $0.11 with an estimated market cap of $44.8M.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed up 3.96% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $41.6M.
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) shares closed up 3.61% at $3.16 with an estimated market cap of $42.1M.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 3.31% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $175.8M.
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 3.08% at $5.69 with an estimated market cap of $206.7M.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 2.82% at $16.06 with an estimated market cap of $168.8M.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed up 2.06% at $20.27 with an estimated market cap of $878.8M.
LOSERS:
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 10.91% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $48.2M.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 8.36% at $0.14 with an estimated market cap of $72.5M.
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed down 7.22% at $0.39 with an estimated market cap of $52.8M.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 6.22% at $1.81 with an estimated market cap of $166.9M.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 5.15% at $26.22 with an estimated market cap of $5.8B.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 4.49% at $8.5 with an estimated market cap of $48.5M.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 4.14% at $8.56 with an estimated market cap of $2.3B.
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down 3.85% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $57.6M.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 3.77% at $2.55 with an estimated market cap of $193.2M.
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 3.55% at $0.72 with an estimated market cap of $85.0M.
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 3.31% at $2.32 with an estimated market cap of $135.2M.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 2.92% at $0.92 with an estimated market cap of $162.3M.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed down 2.88% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $86.0M.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down 2.23% at $11.41 with an estimated market cap of $7.0B.
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.