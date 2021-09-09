EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity-Favorite Cannabis Brand Wonderbrett Brings Its Genetics To Michigan

It’s true what they say: Justin Bieber gets his weed from California. More specifically, from Wonderbrett.

The good news is, next time The Bieb is touring in Michigan, he’ll still have access to his favorite cannabis. According to information procured exclusively by Benzinga, California’s fifth best-selling premium flower company, Wonderbrett, has entered into a first-of-its-kind cultivation partnership with Michigan-based operator Cloud Cannabis Co., resulting in the acclaimed legacy brand bringing its proprietary genetics and cultivation expertise to Michigan consumers.

“This acquisition provides Cloud with full control over our supply chain, allowing us to provide our customers with the highest quality products and retail experiences while optimizing the overall profitability of our operations,” said Cloud Cannabis CFO Tyson Macdonald. “With the pieces in place to distribute best of breed products across the state, we are now well-positioned to work with the highest quality brands looking to enter the Michigan market. Wonderbrett is an ideal partner for us, being a people-first organization with the same focus on quality execution at all levels.”

See also: Check Out One Michigan's Largest And Most Advanced Cannabis Cultivation Facilities

Founded in 2020, Cloud Cannabis Co. is among the fastest-growing cannabis retailers in Michigan, home state of Benzinga, where it has four operating stores, 19 cannabis retail licenses and 200 employees. The company is best known for its elevated approach to cannabis education in a retail setting.

The partnership being announced is not a traditional, out-of-state licensing deal, but rather a true cultivation partnership, whereby Wonderbrett will cultivate its rare genetics for Michigan consumers, while also supporting Cloud Cannabis with the development of premium flower branded products and overseeing all aspects that pertain to cultivation at Cloud Cannabis Co.'s recently acquired, 70,000 square foot state-of-the-art grow facility.

“Cloud Cannabis is the perfect partner for us in Michigan due to their expanding retail footprint, extraction and distribution across the state,” said Wonderbrett co-founder and famed breeder Brett Feldman. “This partnership will bring our expertise for the development of craft, small-batch, and artisanal products in California to a full-scale market in one of the nation’s fastest-growing states for recreational cannabis.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: