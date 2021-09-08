Jushi Holdings Opens 22nd BEYOND / HELLO Cannabis Dispensary In The U.S., 15th In PA

Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) announced Wednesday the opening of its 22nd BEYOND / HELLO retail location nationwide, 15th medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania and 7th storefront in the Greater Delaware Valley via its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – SE LLC.

BEYOND / HELLO Colwyn began serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers on Wednesday, September 8, providing a differential in-store experience coupled with convenient online reservations available through beyond-hello.com and in-store express pickup.

“Our subsidiaries’ fifteenth location in Pennsylvania and seventh location in the Greater Delaware Valley Region demonstrates our commitment to expand access to medical patients across the Commonwealth,” Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi. “As we reach this milestone, I want to thank our entire team for all their hard work in executing on our mission to provide patients convenient access to medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. It’s been a little over two years since the first BEYOND / HELLO™ location opened in Bucks County, and we are excited our subsidiaries will bring more Pennsylvanians the BEYOND / HELLO™ experience, which includes a diverse selection of products and unmatched digital and in-store experiences."

BEYOND / HELLO™ Colwyn is conveniently located at 522 Ellis Avenue, along the eastern border of Delaware County near Southeast Philadelphia, Darby, Eastwick, Collingdale, Elmwood Park, not far from the Darby Station SEPTA line. The new dispensary will be open to serve customers Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

More recent news from Jushi:

Jushi Stock Might Be Worth The Same Today As One Year From Now

Jushi Holdings Closes Acquisition Of Ohio Medical Cannabis Processor, Expands Cultivation And Processing Footprint

Jushi Holdings Announces 220% YoY Spike In Q2 2021 Revenue, Updates Full Year 2021 Guidance

Price Action

Jushi’s shares were trading 2.43% lower at $4.28 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash