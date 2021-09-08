Music For Psychedelic Therapy: Jon Hopkins' New Album Features Ram Dass, East Forest

British musician Jon Hopkins will launch a new album, Music For Psychedelic Therapy, on November 12.

Ahead of the release, the artist dropped one of the tracks included in the LP, “Sit Around The Fire,” a unique collaboration between Hopkins, producer and ceremony guide East Forest and legendary spiritual teacher, the late Ram Dass, whose iconic book Be Here Now celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year.

“‘Sit Around The Fire’ exists from one of the deep synchronicities that ushered this thing (Music For Psychedelic Therapy) into being,” Hopkins told Benzinga.

As he recalls, the artist was contacted by East Forest, who had spent some time with Ram Dass in Hawaii before he passed.

“He was given access to several lesser-heard talks from the 70s, and asked to set them to music. He sent me some starting points, including the beautiful choral vocals he recorded which open the piece. I put my headphones on and with Ram Dass’ voice inside my head, I sat at the piano and improvised. What you hear is the first thing that came out – it just appeared in response to the words,” Hopkins added.

The video for “Sit Around The Fire” was made by Tom Readdy and Lucy Dawkins at Yes Please using beautiful animated imagery from the pages of Be Here Now.

