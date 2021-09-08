fbpx

QQQ
-1.66
383.77
-0.43%
BTC/USD
-6461.99
46201.91
-12.27%
DIA
-1.00
352.44
-0.28%
SPY
-0.88
452.34
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.01
145.92
+ 0.69%
GLD
-0.06
167.77
-0.03%

Music For Psychedelic Therapy: Jon Hopkins' New Album Features Ram Dass, East Forest

byJavier Hasse
September 8, 2021 1:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Music For Psychedelic Therapy: Jon Hopkins' New Album Features Ram Dass, East Forest

British musician Jon Hopkins will launch a new album, Music For Psychedelic Therapy, on November 12.

Ahead of the release, the artist dropped one of the tracks included in the LP, “Sit Around The Fire,” a unique collaboration between Hopkins, producer and ceremony guide East Forest and legendary spiritual teacher, the late Ram Dass, whose iconic book Be Here Now celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year. 

VIDEO

“‘Sit Around The Fire’ exists from one of the deep synchronicities that ushered this thing (Music For Psychedelic Therapy) into being,” Hopkins told Benzinga.

As he recalls, the artist was contacted by East Forest, who had spent some time with Ram Dass in Hawaii before he passed.

“He was given access to several lesser-heard talks from the 70s, and asked to set them to music. He sent me some starting points, including the beautiful choral vocals he recorded which open the piece. I put my headphones on and with Ram Dass’ voice inside my head, I sat at the piano and improvised. What you hear is the first thing that came out – it just appeared in response to the words,” Hopkins added.

The video for “Sit Around The Fire” was made by Tom Readdy and Lucy Dawkins at Yes Please using beautiful animated imagery from the pages of Be Here Now. 

Más contenido sobre psicodélicos y música en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Psyched: Field Trip Gets $20 Price Target, DEA Seeks To Increase Psilocybin Production Limits, Synthesis Closes $7.25M Series A

Psyched: Field Trip Gets $20 Price Target, DEA Seeks To Increase Psilocybin Production Limits, Synthesis Closes $7.25M Series A

Contents read more
Study Points Towards Possible Cognitive Benefits Of LSD Microdosing

Study Points Towards Possible Cognitive Benefits Of LSD Microdosing

A paper co-sponsored by the Beckley Foundation and Maastricht University in the Netherlands is shedding light to the neurological benefits of low doses of LSD in increasing neuroplasticity in the brain. read more
Exclusive: Psychedelics Co. Synthesis Institute Closes $7.25M Series A Funding Through Non-Traditional VC Path

Exclusive: Psychedelics Co. Synthesis Institute Closes $7.25M Series A Funding Through Non-Traditional VC Path

Synthesis Institute, known for its wellness retreats and psychedelic practitioner training, has closed a $7.25 million Series A funding round, becoming the first psychedelic startup to adopt and raise funds as a Steward-Ownership organization. read more
The DEA Seeks To Increase Federal Production Limits For Psilocybin And Marijuana Research

The DEA Seeks To Increase Federal Production Limits For Psilocybin And Marijuana Research

The Drug Enforcement Administration is proposing a significant increase in federal limits for the production of psilocybin, psilocin and marijuana for research purposes. read more