Check Out One Michigan's Largest And Most Advanced Cannabis Cultivation Facilities

byJavier Hasse
September 8, 2021 11:37 am
Society C, a new brand owned by cannabis company Natrabis, is opening a 54,000 square-foot marijuana cultivation facility in Lake Orion, Michigan, this week.

The ground-up project is one of the largest and most technologically advanced cultivation facilities in Michigan, nurturing 20,000 plants with a state-of-the-art Rhythm “fertigation” system, an environmentally conscious water reclamation process and an on-site lab that will produce roughly 350 lbs. of natural, premium quality cannabis per week.

Society C, through parent company Natrabis, a combination of individual accredited investors and debt partner Advanced Flower Capital, secured over $25 million in investments to develop the new facility. The company will be distributing its top-shelf exotics through local dispensaries and an e-commerce platform starting in October, with expansion plans for five boutique retail locations in Michigan in the coming months. 

“The opening of this facility is a dream come true for us,” said Nick Simpson, Natrabis co-founder.  “Each of our founders has been passionately involved in the cannabis industry for over 20 years and we’ve procured the best of the best, from industry-leading innovation and best-in-class research and development to an award-winning team, to deliver extraordinary, premium quality cannabis products at an affordable price for all.”

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets