Cannabis Stock Movers For September 7, 2021
GAINERS:
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 9.76% at $0.4 with an estimated market cap of $54.3M.
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 6.63% at $15.61 with an estimated market cap of $164.1M.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) shares closed up 5.92% at $9.13 with an estimated market cap of $939.8M.
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed up 5.59% at $0.17 with an estimated market cap of $24.9M.
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 4.9% at $0.37 with an estimated market cap of $64.0M.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 3.77% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $90.9M.
- Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) shares closed up 3.56% at $8.14 with an estimated market cap of $45.1M.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 3.48% at $2.97 with an estimated market cap of $158.1M.
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 2.49% at $15.62 with an estimated market cap of $782.4M.
LOSERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 19.61% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $58.1M.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 11.35% at $0.17 with an estimated market cap of $88.0M.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 9.44% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $125.0M.
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed down 8.1% at $0.46 with an estimated market cap of $49.7M.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 7.76% at $0.36 with an estimated market cap of $67.2M.
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 7.19% at $0.51 with an estimated market cap of $32.0M.
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 7.03% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $68.3M.
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 5.88% at $0.35 with an estimated market cap of $116.4M.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 5.01% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $82.0M.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed down 4.39% at $19.58 with an estimated market cap of $848.9M.
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed down 4.39% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $38.8M.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 4.03% at $9.29 with an estimated market cap of $2.5B.
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 3.7% at $0.98 with an estimated market cap of $173.2M.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 3.63% at $28.3 with an estimated market cap of $6.3B.
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down 3.55% at $0.25 with an estimated market cap of $57.2M.
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 3.3% at $8.55 with an estimated market cap of $48.5M.
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed down 3.12% at $1.15 with an estimated market cap of $163.7M.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed down 3.11% at $7.16 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 3.06% at $2.98 with an estimated market cap of $1.3B.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 2.96% at $0.11 with an estimated market cap of $44.9M.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed down 2.93% at $2.32 with an estimated market cap of $641.7M.
- Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares closed down 2.88% at $3.37 with an estimated market cap of $51.8M.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 2.7% at $0.75 with an estimated market cap of $1.6B.
- Emerald Health (OTC:EMHTF) shares closed down 2.6% at $0.12 with an estimated market cap of $25.6M.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed down 2.46% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $183.3M.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 2.4% at $1.22 with an estimated market cap of $152.8M.
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 2.34% at $0.71 with an estimated market cap of $157.0M.
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed down 2.27% at $0.28 with an estimated market cap of $30.5M.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down 2.26% at $156.06 with an estimated market cap of $8.7B.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 2.15% at $9.12 with an estimated market cap of $780.3M.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 2.13% at $13.3 with an estimated market cap of $6.0B.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 2% at $6.37 with an estimated market cap of $2.4B.
