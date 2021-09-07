AUDACIOUS Teams Up With Professional Bull Riders On New CBD Products

Australis Capital Inc. (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF), operating as AUDACIOUS, and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) confirmed Tuesday that they'd reached a multi-year agreement for AUDACIOUS to be the "Official CBD of Professional Bull Riders." PBR is the world's leading bull riding organization.

What happened

The multi-faceted partnership, which includes manufacturing and distributing PBR-branded CBD products, is one of the most expansive to date between a CBD brand and a major professional sports association and further normalizes the use of CBD in recovery related applications.

In addition the company announced the upcoming launch of a full PBR-endorsed line of topical CBD products, under the brand Wreck Relief.

These products include pain relief and recovery products with 500 mgs of CBD. The products will debut on-line and at the 2021 PBR World Finals, Nov. 3 – 7 in Las Vegas, marking one of the first times a major professional sports organization has licensed a CBD product. These products will also be available for large retail chains in 2022.

Why it matters

The multi-year deal with PBR is the company's first and only sports sponsorship to date. The consumer-facing elements of the partnership on behalf of the Wreck Relief brand will feature in-arena commercials and digital signage at PBR events, TV-visible signage in the bucking chutes and rider walk off areas, custom content on PBR's social and digital channels, and brand entitlement of the PBR Sports Medicine team, which will be renamed the AUDACIOUS PBR Wreck Relief Sports Medicine Team.

"Professional bull riders are considered among the toughest athletes in sports, followed by hard-working fans who often hold physically demanding jobs that take a toll on their bodies,” Sean Gleason, commissioner and CEO of PBR, stated. "PBR has long been an innovator in providing reach and value to our brand partners, and we are very excited to again break new ground in helping AUDACIOUS tell their story while we also participate in researching the benefits of CBD products for our athletes."

Terry Booth, AUDACIOUS CEO concluded that this partnership gives the company a notable competitive advantage over other companies with CBD products because of PBR’s credibility.

Price Action

AUDACIOUS’s shares were trading 0.58% lower at 24 cents per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Australis Capital Inc.