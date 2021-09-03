Wana Brands, Medicine Man Dispensaries, Colorado Health Authorities Team Up On COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

Wana Brands, the pioneering edibles manufacturer, is partnering with Medicine Man dispensaries along with the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to host a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the Denver metro area during Wana's Summer of Quick Tour’s September stops.

“We are excited to partner with Wana and the CDPHE to host mobile vaccination events at every Medicine Man store,” said Sally Vander Veer, co-owner and CEO of Medicine Man. “The cannabis industry has a lot to be grateful for. As a business lucky enough to have been deemed essential, we feel a social responsibility to do our part by spreading awareness and making the vaccine easily accessible. It’s simply the right thing to do.”

Wana Brands’ partnership with CDPHE and Medicine Man is part of an ongoing effort to make vaccination an easy, convenient option while increasing the state’s vaccination rate to protect against further outbreaks and deaths.

The two-dose Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccine will be available at the Medicine Man vaccination clinic locations outlined below:

Thursday, September 9 from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Medicine Man Aurora, 1901 S Havana St., Aurora, CO 80014

Thursday, September 9 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Medicine Man Denver, 4750 Nome St., Unit B, Denver, CO 80239

Friday, September 10 from 12:00-2:00 p.m.

Medicine Man Thornton, 130 W 84th Ave., Thornton, CO 80260

Friday, September 10 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Medicine Man Longmont, 500 E. Rogers Rd., Longmont, CO 80501

As of early July, 70% of eligible Colorado residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, marking an important milestone. Since then, the state’s vaccination uptake has slowed. However, full approval of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as well as rising COVID cases have prompted many unvaccinated people to reassess their options.

