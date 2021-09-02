Irishman Arrested For Cannabis Hidden In Chili Peppers

An Irish man in his 20s is facing charges after police in Ireland discovered more than 2 million euros ($2.3 million) of cannabis hidden in boxes of courgettes and hot chili peppers, reported the Irish Examiner.

The haul was discovered after reports of “unusual activity” were called in from County Laois (Leinster province). When the Gardaí (Irish police) officers responded and then proceeded to search a nearby storage facility and the surrounding area, they found pallets containing boxes of vegetables — hot chili peppers to be precise — that had previously been unloaded from a truck.

As the Gardaí dug through boxes, they came upon 266,759 pounds of cannabis worth an estimated 2,180,000 euros.

The young man who was arrested at the scene, and who claimed he had nothing to do with the herb mixed in with the veggies, is due in court soon as the investigation remains ongoing.

Operation Tara: According to reports, the bust was part of Operation Tara, an anti-drug operation being carried out by Ireland’s national police service. The operation, which began in July, aims to "disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels — international, national, local — involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs."

Authorities Focus More On Hard Drugs Than Cannabis: So far, Operation Tara has resulted in various busts, including a 30,000-euro cocaine roundup in Galway earlier this week. Though numerous operations have resulted in weed discoveries,

cannabis seems not to be the priority, especially in that weapons and related violence are rarely connected to illicit marijuana activities.

The Gardaí, on the other hand, have vowed to "smash the drug gangs openly dealing and targeting families over debt as they wreak havoc on communities."

Cannabis Still Illegal In The Emerald Isle: Recreational cannabis remains illegal in Ireland. Earlier this year, patients and advocates formed Patients for Safe Access, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the country’s medical cannabis laws and overcoming research barriers.

Photo: LoggaWiggler from Pixabay.