Entourage Health Corp. Formerly WeedMD Starts Trading Under New Ticker Symbol

A Canadian producer and distributor of cannabis products and brands Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSXV:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) revealed Wednesday that effective at market open on September 1, 2021, the OTCQX market ticker symbol for the company’s common shares will change from “WDDMF” to “ETRGF”.

The OTCQX symbol change is consistent with the company’s rebranding from WeedMD Inc. to Entourage Health Corp. announced earlier this year. The company’s common shares continue to trade primarily on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under the symbol “ENTG” and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) under the symbol ”4WE”.

Photo: Courtesy of herbadea Berlin on Unsplash