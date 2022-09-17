This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.

One of the main reasons people smoke cannabis is to feel creative. There's just something about it that opens your mind and sparks your best ideas, while providing the actual motivation to carry those ideas out. It's the reason cannabis is so prevalent in the work of many artists and musicians. We're all just one joint away from completing that next big project.

With thousands of cannabis strains out there, knowing which ones may get the creative juices flowing can be a time consuming endeavor. But since I love you, and also because I've smoked plenty of strains that had ya boy writing like a young Hemingway, I'm going to save you the time by providing some creative picks to trial-and-error.

These are eight cannabis strains that might hit your brain and body with a big dose of innovation.

Snoop's Dream

When it comes to picking a cannabis strain that'll leave you feeling euphoric and thinking outside the box, you can rarely go wrong with Blue Dream or anything with its genetics. That's how we got Snoop's Dream.

Snoop's Dream is an indica-dominant cross of the famed Blue Dream and Master Kush. Legend suggests that these were two of Snoop Dogg's favorite strains, which is why the cross was named after him, but that's merely speculation. What we do know is that Snoop's Dream usually kicks out a refreshingly fruity and piney flavor profile, followed by a high that will make you want to blast your favorite album and jump into a creative pastime.

Island Sweet Skunk

The last time I smoked Island Sweet Skunk, also known as Sweet Island Skunk, it put the happiest smile on my face as I stared at a world map and planned my next overseas adventure. The result was me deciding to live in Spain for a bit, so if you're looking for something that'll open your mind and inspire your next adventure, grab some of this sticky green and orange flower.

There are a couple of Sweet Island Skunk strains out there. Both are sativa-dominant hybrids, but one has Grapefruit, Haze, and Northern Lights genetics; the other is a cross of Skunk genetics and some unidentified sativa. Regardless of whichever you purchase, the strain is expected to make you feel creative and giggly. Even if you don't want to create anything, Island Sweet Skunk is still a great mood booster.

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze is one of those frequent flyers when it comes to daytime suggestions. That's because this cross of Shiva Skunk and Northern Lights #5 usually hits consumers with a powerful dose of energy that causes your mind to be all over the place. If you can manage the high, and channel that energy into artistic productivity, then this strain may provide a valuable creative boost towards any of the projects you've been procrastinating on. Get hazy, not lazy.

Cinderella 99

Cinderella 99 is an excellent hybrid strain that provides potent euphoric effects. In so many words, Cindy 99 hits your head with a rush of energetic stimulation that rolls down into a deep body high. It's perfect for anyone who likes daytime strains that make you want to sit on a random patch of grass and think about life for a couple hours.

Cinderella 99 is a complex backcross of Princess, Shiva Skunk, and Cinderella 88 genetics that can be traced all the way back to Jack Herer, a Princess parent strain. With that knowledge, it's easy to see why this strain may provide such mental stimulation. Check it out for a creative boost and report back to us on your experience.

Stardawg

Thus far, most of the stains mentioned for creativity have been light and manageable head-high strains for boosting your brain activity. Allow me to switch it up by introducing you to Stardawg, an extremely potent hybrid that novice consumers may want to approach with respect.

Stardawg crosses Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg to produce flower with a mix of gassy, earthy, and slightly floral aromas and flavors. Past the taste, much like its parent strains, Stardawg is known for its heavy dose of uplifting effects that translate into a boost of creative energy. With its potency, it may keep your body still, but your mind will for sure be active.

Super Sour Diesel

From the lineage of the aforementioned Super Silver Haze comes Super Sour Diesel, another excellent suggestion for creative types. Super Sour Diesel is the result of crossing Super Silver Haze with the famous Sour Diesel. The final product gives us flower that many seek out to boost their appetites and fight fatigue. In addition, Super Sour Diesel kicks out mentally stimulating effects that could ultimately help anyone that's stuck in a creative rut. Its terpene profile features diesel, lemon, and black pepper attributes.

XJ-13

We couldn't possibly make it through this list without a Jack Herer appearance. XJ-13 is a potent cross of Jack Herer sativa and the indica-dominant G-13 cannabis strain. The sativa-dominant hybrid features all kinds of mint, earthy, and lemon aromas. Much like Jack, it's somewhat difficult to pinpoint exactly how that jar of XJ-13 on the shelf is going to smell. With the effects, consumers should expect to feel uplifted, creative, and euphoric. Essentially, that means you should expect a heavy head-high that'll prepare you for any task the day puts on your plate.

AK-47

Last, but certainly not least, we've got AK-47 from Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani descent. It has a slightly citrus and gassy aroma, but overall, it's pretty earthy and somewhat chemmy. While the aroma and flavor is complex, the effects are pretty simple. Expect a long-lasting euphoria that will keep your mind up and active, instead of the presumed absent and sedated. Grab this one and bring it to your next big corporate brainstorm.

Featured image by Gina Coleman/Weedmaps

