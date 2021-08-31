fbpx

QQQ
-0.31
380.57
-0.08%
BTC/USD
-79.12
46903.79
-0.17%
DIA
-0.18
354.26
-0.05%
SPY
-0.66
452.89
-0.15%
TLT
-1.02
150.87
-0.68%
GLD
+ 0.37
168.98
+ 0.22%

Why Tilray's Stock Looks Like It's Beginning To Reverse

byJim Swanson
August 31, 2021 5:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Tilray's Stock Looks Like It's Beginning To Reverse

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trading higher Tuesday, moving alongside other popular cannabis names. The overall sector is moving higher as continued optimism on cannabis legalization is possibly a factor.

Tilray was up 4.27% at $13.69 at last check Tuesday afternoon.

Tilray Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares have been falling and look like they could be ready to start turning around if they are able to break out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern.
  • The stock has been getting condensed between narrowing highs and lows and is now nearing the point in the wedge. A break above either pattern support or resistance could let the price breakout in the pattern continuing in the direction of the break.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving higher the past couple of weeks and now sits at the 47 level. The move higher shows there have been more buyers pushing in the stock and that there are now almost equivalent buyers and sellers.

tlrydaily8-31-21.png

What’s Next For Tilray?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock cross above the pattern resistance and push higher. Bulls would then like to see the stock consolidate while holding the gains it made from the breakout for a possible next leg up.

Bears would like to see the stock drop below the pattern support and start to move lower. If the stock can hold the pattern support as a resistance level, it may signal the stock is ready to see another push lower.

Photo: Kym Mackinnon via Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Monday's Marijuana Stock Movers

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 10.77% at $0.29 with an estimated market cap of $73.9M. read more

Bullish Tuesday For Marijuana Stocks - Sundial, Aurora, Tilray & Cronos Among Top Gainers

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 25.36% at $0.26 with an estimated market cap of $66,497,992. read more

Cannabis Stocks: Today's Gainers and Losers

GAINERS: Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 13.64% at $2.5 with an estimated market cap of $230,523,802. read more

This Cannabis Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Facebook, GE And Ford

Investors that added Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) to their portfolio one year ago are truly living the high life. read more