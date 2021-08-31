fbpx

Khiron's First Two CBD Products Now Available At Pharmacies In Peru

byNatan Ponieman
August 31, 2021 2:43 pm
Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV:KHRN) (OTCQX:KHRNF) announced on Tuesday that it has registered its first two finished medical cannabis products in Peru.

The company is expanding its Latin American footprint, with commercial operations in territories outside of its home country of Colombia.

Khiron has received a sanitary registration in Peru for Alixen 30 and Alixen 100, two CBD-rich products that will be available for distribution in pharmacies, wholesale medical distributors and dispensaries.

In Peru, the company sells magistral preparations, or customized compound formulations, through its exclusive agreement with Farmacia Universal. These newly approved shelf-ready medical cannabis products will be made available on a non-exclusive basis in Peru.  

Target indications for Alixen 30 are anxiety, insomnia, Parkinson's Disease and depression, among other conditions. Alixen 100 will be used in the treatment of epilepsy. 

"As we look to establish ourselves as the leading B2C medical cannabis company in Latin America, we are extremely proud to have received our first ever registration of medical cannabis products. Khiron-branded registered medical cannabis products from Colombia will be made available in Peru, providing patients with broader access and quicker prescription delivery through traditional distribution channels," Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director said. "Combined with the recent launch of our first Zerenia™ clinic in Peru, we have the pieces in place to expand in Peru and deliver on our Mission of improving patients' quality of life through medical cannabis."

The company expects to have finished THC products available for commercial distribution in early 2022 to address additional pathologies, including chronic pain. 

In the meantime, Khiron will continue to fill high-THC magistral preparation prescriptions in partnership with Farmacia Universal.

Photo courtesy of Khiron

