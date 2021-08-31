fbpx

QQQ
-0.59
380.85
-0.16%
BTC/USD
+ 351.86
47334.77
+ 0.75%
DIA
+ 0.68
353.40
+ 0.19%
SPY
+ 0.15
452.08
+ 0.03%
TLT
-0.82
150.67
-0.55%
GLD
-0.58
169.93
-0.34%

Lowell Farms Shares Down On $18M Equity Private Placement Led By Beehouse Partners

byNina Zdinjak
August 31, 2021 11:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Lowell Farms Shares Down On $18M Equity Private Placement Led By Beehouse Partners

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE:LOWL) (OTCQX:LOWLF), cannabis company and owner of the popular brand Lowell Smokes announced Tuesday that it has completed a US$18 million non-brokered private placement of common equity.

The offering, which was led by Beehouse Partners, LP and included participation from insiders, consisted of 18 million units of the Company for a purchase price of $1.00 per unit or aggregate gross proceeds of $18.0 million.

“We are grateful for the support of our investors who share our conviction and excitement in our mission to capture an enormous market opportunity in front of us,” George Allen, chairman of Lowell Farms said. “This financing allows the Lowell Smokes brand, one of the strongest cannabis brands in the country, to expand geographically and increase scale in its home state of California.”

Each unit is comprised of one subordinate voting share of the Company and one‐half of one share purchase warrant of the company. Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one subordinate voting share of the company until August 30, 2024, at an exercise price of $1.40 per warrant share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.

Proceeds from the offering are contemplated to be used for working capital purposes, automation investments, and expansion into new markets.

More recent news from Lowell Farms:

Lowell Farms Stock Slightly Up On Announcing 37% QoQ Spike In Q2 2021 Revenue And Record Cannabis Cultivation Output

Lowell Farms' New Cannabis Processing Facility Has Plans To Process 250 Tons Of Flower Annually

Lowell Farms Touts Post-Merger Success, Cannabis Co. Generates $11M In Q1 Revenue

Price Action

Lowell Farms’ shares were trading 8.38% lower at $1.17 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Visual Stories || Micheile on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Financing Markets

Related Articles

Lowell Farms' New Cannabis Processing Facility Has Plans To Process 250 Tons Of Flower Annually

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE: LOWL) (OTCQX: LOWLF) announced Tuesday that it has purchased property and related assets and is commissioning a first-of-its-kind cannabis processing facility in Salinas Valley, California. read more

The Week In Cannabis: PharmaCann Could IPO, Tilray & MedMen, First Black CEO At Major Public Co. And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 20, 2021. Contents read more

Jay-Z Backed $GRAMF Appoints First Black CEO In Big Cannabis - Cannabis Daily Podcast 8/17

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space On Today's Episode we covered the following public companies: read more

Lowell Farms Stock Slightly Up On Announcing 37% QoQ Spike In Q2 2021 Revenue And Record Cannabis Cultivation Output

Lowell Farms Inc. (CSE: LOWL) (OTCQX: LOWLF) announced revenue and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, revealing a 53% year-over-year and 37% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue to $15.2 million. Shares traded down roughly 7.74% at $1.20 per share read more