Terpene Producer Eybna Teams Up With Cannabis Brands Spherex And Orchid Essentials

On Monday, terpene producer Eybna announced new partnerships with well-established cannabis brands Spherex and Orchid Essentials, the award-winning cannabis brand from Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE:ORCD) (OTC:ORVRF).

These two brands have chosen Eybna to develop and craft custom data-driven terpene formulations for their cannabis products crafted for cannabis connoisseurs.

Eybna's terpene formulations enable the brands to provide consistent experiences no matter where they choose to manufacture and offer their products, supporting multi-state expansion opportunities.

"We pride ourselves in working closely with brands and support their scaling, growth and expansion," said Eybna CEO and co-founder Nadav Eyal. "Backed by our proprietary database of phytochemicals, Eybna has an in-depth understanding of how to formulate authentic, unmistakable peak olfactory flavor experiences that are specifically tailored to our brand partners' best-in-class products. With many new companies and start-ups entering the cannabis industry, we are delighted to collaborate with Spherex and Orchid, two successful, veteran brands, as they expand into new states and are embraced by wider audiences and demographics."

Eybna's latest brand partnerships and product development initiatives include:

Spherex – Created with innovative extraction and refinement techniques, Spherex produces CCELL cartridges and PAX pods. Each strain is analyzed for composition then blended to taste. With the perfect blend in hand, they then source the highest quality natural terpenes to create a consistent experience.

Quality is their top priority which is why Spherex products are guaranteed tested 100% solvent-free and never cut with PG, VG, MCT or Vitamin E Acetate. Potencies are averaging 85- 95%+ THC. Spherex products are currently available in Colorado, Oklahoma and Canada.

Orchid Essentials – A California-based cannabis innovation company offers unique vape hardware delivery systems and premium cannabis products. Orchid also owns 100% of PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world, developed by the European Union, and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid products are currently available in California and Oregon with plans to expand to other states and countries in the coming six months.

Previous Milestones

The high-performing first half of 2021 allowed the company, which was founded in Tel Aviv, to establish a Long Beach, California headquarters .

allowed the company, which was founded in Tel Aviv, to . In June 2021, Eybna also announced partnerships with Old Pal, Creed n C, and Lemon Tree.

Photo: Courtesy of Jamie Edwards on Unsplash